The list of high-rise apartment towers in Britain that have failed fire safety tests grew to 60, officials said Sunday, revealing the mounting challenge the government faces in the aftermath of London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.
All of the buildings for which external cladding samples were so far submitted failed combustibility tests, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said. As of late Sunday, that includes 60 towers from 25 different areas of the country — double the figure given a day earlier.
The Local Government Association said some councils have introduced 24-hour warden patrols to mitigate the risk before cladding is removed.
It said in a statement: "Where cladding fails the test, this will not necessarily mean moving residents from tower blocks.
"In Camden, the decision to evacuate was based on fire inspectors' concerns about a combination of other fire hazards together with the cladding."
So it looks like, far from an isolated thing, basically everyone had the bright idea to do this.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 26, @08:04AM (3 children)
My impression is, this cladding is basically hollow inside. Bolt some stadoffs to the old building facade, then bolt the cladding to the standoffs. This works for brick, very well. But, brick aren't very combustible.
In a wood frame house, the carpenter usually nails firestops between the studs. It doesn't sound like much - just a 2x4 cut to length, then toe-nailed between the studs. But, they do slow the fire from spreading.
When I read the story about this fire, it was quite clear that the cladding acted as a chimney, sucking the fire up the side of the building. Some simple lumber fire stops would have at least slowed the fire.
Yes, that lumber will ultimately become fuel for a fire, but it SLOWS the fire, by preventing the draft from sucking the fire up the walls.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 26, @08:23AM
My bet: plastic (polystyrene foam?) between two sheets (foils only?) of something structurally stronger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @08:23AM (1 child)
The UK regs call for such firestops, the UK regs also have such combustible cladding banned over 1/2 story, the UK regs also have this type banned.
This is corporate manslaughter
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday June 26, @08:28AM
And yet the fire safety people somehow didn't notice that the whole country is full of tower blocks that break these regulations.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday June 26, @08:23AM
So the whole country is full of unsafe tower blocks. There's a full blown epidemic of unsafe construction... and the fire inspectors didn't notice a single one before the Grenfell disaster?
What on Earth do they spend their time doing?
