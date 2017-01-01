from the seems-like-a-salad-idea dept.
Chromebooks are one of the most secure devices you can give a non-technical end user, and at a price point few can argue with, but that security comes with a privacy trade off: you have to trust Google, which is part of the NSA's Prism programme, with your data in the cloud.
Even those who put their faith in the company's rusty "don't be evil" mantra may find Chromebook functionality limiting—if you want more than Google services, Netflix, some other Web apps, and maybe the Android app store, then you're out of luck.
Geeky users willing to engage in some entry-level hackery, however, can install Linux on their Chromebook and unleash the Power of Torvalds™.
[...] Trying out Crouton is easy, and worth an evening's tinkering. Enter developer mode on your Chromebook, which for most users means holding down the Esc and Refresh keys while tapping the power button. Doing so will erase all local data on your Chromebook (in the unlikely event that you have any locally stored data on a cloud-focused device, granted). Hit Ctrl-D, Enter, and wait five minutes or so for the Chromebook to wipe.
Once in developer mode, your Chromebook will offer a warning message every time you boot-up that the device is now vulnerable. David Schneider, the Crouton maintainer, who works for Google but was unable to get permission to speak to Ars for this article, outlines the security trade offs on the Crouton wiki:
"Dev mode out of the box does several things that compromise security, including disabling verified boot, enabling VT2 [terminal], and activating passwordless root shell access. This means even without Crouton, if you're in dev mode, someone can switch to VT2, log in as root and add a keylogger that runs at startup, then switch back without you knowing. If you're logged in, they can also access the unencrypted contents of your Chrome profile and copy it elsewhere. If an exploit to Chrome is found, verified boot will no longer protect you from persistent compromises. Essentially, dev mode by default is less physically secure than a standard laptop running Linux."
You've been warned. Once in dev mode, enter your Wi-Fi password and accept the EULA, then select "Browse as Guest." Head on over to Schneider's GitHub repo and download Crouton, and follow the instructions.
There are a few more seemingly straightforward steps detailed in the article. Thinking of those in the community who might like to give it a try, who here has already converted a Chromebook to run Linux? Was it worth it? What hardware did you have? What 'gotchas' did you run into?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 26, @12:18PM
Its not for legacy operators. The only thing I use windows for at my current employer is accessing web based applications. Last time I can recall a new legacy desktop application being used was around 2005 for a spectrum analyzer remote control. Maybe there's been something new in the desktop world since '05 but I don't think so. The winds of change were pretty clear by mid to late 90s.
My chromebook has a SSH client that has a UI that looks so weird it makes Putty almost look normal, but it works perfectly for console work. There's a VNC client that works awesome and I connect to a virtual machine of relatively immense specifications.
Even at home, I'm kinda moving away from my 15 or so year old mythtv system toward something more "emby media server" web based. I don't need an "emby client" it works fine from the web interface.
So it weighs nothing, costs next to nothing, does everything I could possibly want, battery runs 10 hours (depending on screen brightness) remind me again why I "need" to spend 10x as much on an apple laptop thats equally or less secure?
I played with the Crouton but its kind of a PITA and doesn't really have a point in that if I don't need extreme computing resources I can carry a rasp-pi in a (big) pocket. If I do need extreme computing resources without network access there are lunchbox sized nano- pico- whatevero- sized motherboards and cases. I don't live an area or lifestyle where I can't get network access where I need it, so most of the time its VPN back to home base and connect via SSH and/or VPN to truly immense resources.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ledow on Monday June 26, @12:30PM (1 child)
I would.
I'd buy one just to do this.
If it wasn't for the stupid "we're going to warn you on every boot" and the rest of the security problems mentioned with doing so.
A Chromebook would make a great "no-OS" laptop, but they don't care about that market at all.
Sorry, but if I'm going to have to go out of my way to run a void-warranty, no-support operating system, with all kinds of annoyances associated with doing so, then I won't bother.
I might as well just buy a netbook with Windows and then do what I like with it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 26, @12:50PM
The Chromebook traits of high battery life, small SSD, low power CPU with no fan needed, etc. are starting to get copied onto some Windows laptops/netbooks.
