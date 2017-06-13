from the well-recommended dept.
The Register is reporting that Microsoft recommends that you NOT install the recommended .NET Framework 4.7 update:
Earlier this month, Microsoft gave the world .NET Framework 4.7 and urged users to install it for the usual reasons: more fun bits to play with and a security improvements.
But two days later the company urged Exchange users not to install it ASAP, because it hadn't validated it yet. Last Friday - 10 days after the launch of the new code - it reminded users of Lync and Skype for Business not to install it either.
[...] "We are in the process of validating Exchange Server on the .NET Framework 4.7, but the work is not yet complete".
While that validation is happening, "please delay this particular .NET update on your Exchange servers".
If you followed the original recommendation and installed the framework, and now wish to follow their new recommendation, then Microsoft recommends you follow these instructions to roll it back.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday June 26, @02:15PM (4 children)
It's easier to roll up a Linux From Scratch system...
Why the hell can't MS put out a roll-back machine to do it for us?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @02:30PM (2 children)
If microsoft has published this in the *RELEASE* channel of its update service, as a RECOMMENDED UPDATE, then AFTER THE FACT stating that it hasn't been QA'd with some of its MOST CRITICAL BUSINESS SUBSYSTEMS, what does that say about Microsoft's capability of handling 5 9s corporate infrastructure, whether from the development, maintenance or support angles?
People, especially beancounting people consulting with their IT staff, should really take some time and mull that, then begin investigative processes withing their own company to decide if Microsoft is in fact worth the money they are spending yearly for support, and multiyearly for upgrades. Because Windows doesn't seem to be providing the platform and services it has in the past, even as bad as some of those platforms and services WERE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @02:40PM
The place I work depends on a mission-critical Windows-only software package. :(
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday June 26, @02:42PM
Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM^H^H^H Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday June 26, @02:42PM
No one's running Exchange bare-bone anyhow so what's the point?
compiling...
