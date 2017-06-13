Earlier this month, Microsoft gave the world .NET Framework 4.7 and urged users to install it for the usual reasons: more fun bits to play with and a security improvements.

But two days later the company urged Exchange users not to install it ASAP, because it hadn't validated it yet. Last Friday - 10 days after the launch of the new code - it reminded users of Lync and Skype for Business not to install it either.

[...] "We are in the process of validating Exchange Server on the .NET Framework 4.7, but the work is not yet complete".

While that validation is happening, "please delay this particular .NET update on your Exchange servers".