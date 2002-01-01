Stories
Doomsdayers on Edge as Quake ‘Swarm’ Rocks Yellowstone Supervolcano

posted by cmn32480 on Monday June 26, @09:46AM
from the things-that-make-ya-go-boom dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The supervolcano under Yellowstone National Park has once again become a point of focus for doomsdayers after scientists picked up some ominous earthquake activity this month.

Scientists from the University of Utah, responsible for monitoring the supervolcano in Wyoming, said a "swarm" of 464 earthquakes began on June 12 – the biggest being a 4.5 magnitude shudder on June 15.

"The epicenter of the shock was located in Yellowstone National Park, eight miles  north-northeast of the town of West Yellowstone, Montana," UU scientists said in a statement. "The earthquake was reported felt in the towns of West Yellowstone and Gardiner, Montana, in Yellowstone National Park, and elsewhere in the surrounding region."

The 4.5 magnitude quake is the largest to hit the supervolcano since a 4.8 quake struck in March 2014. Scientists noted that the "energetic sequence of earthquakes... included approximately 30 earthquakes of magnitude 2 and larger and four earthquakes of magnitude 3 and larger, including today's magnitude 4.5 event."

They added: "This is the highest number of earthquakes at Yellowstone within a single week in the past five years, but is fewer than weekly counts during similar earthquakes swarms in 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2010."

Subbed because volcanoes are cool not because I'm askeert Yellowstone is going to blow any minute now.

Source: https://www.rt.com/viral/393331-yellowstone-swarm-earthquakes-supervolcano/

