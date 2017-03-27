from the apparently-it-DOES-take-a-rocket-scientist dept.
Goop HQ is obsessed with wearable stickers that rebalance energy. NASA and a former NASA scientist are here to bring them back to Earth:
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle and wellness website really may have stuck their foot in it this time. [...] It all kicked off when an article appeared on Goop promoting stickers. These aren't just run-of-the-mill stickers though. These are Body Vibes stickers that "promote healing."
"Body Vibes stickers (made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear) come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances."
[...] But wires must have been crossed somewhere as NASA have now come out to say that they "do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits." In fact, their spacesuits are made out of synthetic materials and spandex, they explained to Gizmodo.
Body Vibes' stickers were reportedly created as a result of top secret research, but Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA's human research division, wasn't particularly impressed by this. "Wow," he told Gizmodo. "What a load of BS this is."
Also at Vanity Fair. Here's some background reading on Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop. Paltrow was recently named CEO:
Last Monday, the actress turned life-style entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow summoned a small group of employees to her bright Santa Monica office. Goop, the weekly newsletter she founded nine years ago, has grown into an e-commerce empire, and she wanted to discuss the online marketing plan for the company's latest enterprise: pills. In 2014, sales of dietary supplements in the United States reached $36.7 billion, so it makes sense that Goop would expand its stock of wellness wares (Ayurvedic ashwagandha powder; a vaginal-muscle-toning egg made of jade) to include vitamins.
[...] Last year, Goop raised fifteen million dollars in venture capital and moved its headquarters from New York to Los Angeles, in the process losing its C.E.O., Lisa Gersh, the former C.E.O. of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday June 26, @03:34PM (2 children)
I thought NASA was basically forbidden now from pointing out scientific fact that conflicts with shitty TV celebrities' worldviews.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @03:39PM (1 child)
I thought NASA was basically forbidden now from pointing out scientific fact that conflicts with shitty TV celebrities' worldviews.
Only if that shitty celebrity is a member of the Master Race, identifiable by orange skin, bad hair, and a bank account full of stolen money.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @03:45PM
So which of those doesn't Gwyneth Paltrow have? :P
(Score: 2) by ledow on Monday June 26, @03:45PM (2 children)
Sigh.
So someone claims some stickers "come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency" and we're arguing over whether they used the same base material in a space suit or not?
I think we've missed the point.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @04:08PM
Not really, NASA is a space agency and they're concerned with the use of their name as a sort of endorsement for the product. The FDA and possibly FTC are the ones that would be concerned with that detail.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday June 26, @04:11PM
No, they've gone for the claim that can be easily and conclusively proven false.
(Score: 3, Funny) by VLM on Monday June 26, @03:45PM (1 child)
This story is useless without a .webm or .gif of Gwyneth demonstrating this intriguing sounding jade egg. Somehow that's more inspirational than the rest of the story.
Her career sank around the turn of the century and I assumed she was yet another dead heroin victim, but good for her, for remaining alive. She doesn't look bad for her age compared to your average "people of walmart" 500 pound hottie. I still want to see the egg demonstration video anyway. Can't lose, either it'll be a good one or it'll be a new shock video sensation.
They never consult with an EE to find something that actually works, which is a pity as its not all that hard to do correctly. Supposedly there is a 1970s era CQ or 73 or CQ-VHF or something magazine (not the old fogey ARRL magazines) where some (drunk) field day amateur radio operators resonated an aluminum trash can in the ham radio 2M band and used a then probably new and exotic 100 watt solid state linear to cook a hot dog mounted in the resonant cavity. My dad who was a ham operator was friends with one of the article authors. When I hear liberal arts people talk about resonance and frequencies and quartz and other shit they don't understand, I am always disappointed by expecting something cool like an actual working hot dog zapper. Although that jade egg is inspirational. "Hey baby, I hear you got a jade egg, how about you come up to my place and resonate it a bit, I got a grid dip oscillator and a broken network analyzer and a spectrum analyzer and a bunch of war surplus YiG oscillators, I'm hoping it resonates at microwave K band down there and isn't some stretched out S band" EEs have some pretty smooth pickup lines for the ladies, the women of SN are likely swooning into a dead faint right now.
Come to think of it, a "phallic shaped object zapper" might sell well with that jade egg product of hers. I figure if the blue pill doesn't work then five watts at 146.52 FM modulation isn't enough to burn and would at least excite the nerve endings a bit. Being all into resonance and frequencies and shit I'm sure Gwyneth is a real bro and uses her ham radio license to check into the 75 meter sideband net every night, I'm sure she'll be fascinated by my new product suggestion.
No seriously, not true, I would never use 75 meter sideband, even I have standards. The rest of it is all true, however.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday June 26, @04:04PM
See!
I pause to think "Is this really a good SN story?"
Then VLM comes along and MAKES it a good SN story without even having to mention NASA.
This is the shit that keeps me coming back for more and more and more, yeah baby!
safe word is jade-egg
safe word is jade-egg
