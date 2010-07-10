from the time-to-get-off-this-rock dept.
The asteroid – named 441987 (2010 NY65) – is marked as a concern because it's 230 metres in diameter and travelling just 7.9 lunar distances (that's about three million km) from us.
[...] If it were to strike, its weight could impact with a force 300 times greater than the Hiroshima bomb, scientists have predicted.
2010 NY65 was discovered on July 10, 2010 by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) spacecraft and is expected to make yearly close approaches to Earth until 2022.
It might sound far-fetched, but experts have warned that an asteroid crash that would wipe out humanity could be imminent.
Dr Alan Fitzsimmons, speaking ahead of asteroid week this month, said there is currently nothing we can do to stop a large space rock heading our way – and the impact would be catastrophic.
Well, an asteroid impact is certainly one way to solve all our problems.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday June 26, @05:16PM (1 child)
She'll just make a huge GOOP patch for the planet to get our chi back in order. Or something.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 26, @05:47PM
A 230 meter jade egg squeezed with the force 300 times greater than the Hiroshima bomb. This sounds slightly exaggerated. I'd still watch the .webm or .gif though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @05:17PM
When is the hazard due to this asteroid? Are they uncertain about how close it will pass this time, or just about a later time (in 10 years or whatever)? The way it takes info about a specific asteroid and combines with a claim about asteroids/comets in general, really makes this story look like fake news to me...
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday June 26, @05:17PM
The included articles seem rather sparse and sensationalist. This is the first I've heard of this asteroid, so I seriously doubt it's much of a concern. 7.9 lunar distances is pretty huge; we have asteroids come that close all the time. The ones that are worrisome are less than 2 or 3, or worse, less than 1. I'm pretty sure that, by now, the astronomers have gotten their predictions down pretty well for the next pass (it's subsequent passes of the same asteroid where there's less certainty because coming close to Earth/Moon's gravity changes the trajectory and there's more uncertainty).
If you want something to worry about, check out this page of Near-Earth Objects [nasa.gov], and look for the one coming on October 12: it's only 0.15 lunar distances, and possibly as low as 0.03! Luckily, it's only 12-27 meters, but still that's really close.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday June 26, @05:32PM
While, in the UK, miss May is pondering whether she will have to close this wonderful quarter with yet another disaster, numerous NASA and NOAA scientists received discrete phone calls over the week-end from people asking about the odds of someone acquiring the capability to redirect asteroids towards the East Coast. Those reports did not specify whether there were more requests for or against, nor whether recent budget cuts had any impact on the accuracy of the answers...
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Monday June 26, @05:35PM (1 child)
If we can't do anything to stop it, and aren't ready to get off the planet inside the next 12 months, who cares? Let it wipe us out. What does worrying about it accomplish?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 26, @05:53PM
Because outside sensationalism,
is incredibly unlikely. Nothing is as stupid as a chicken and something enormously bigger only got "cool looking dinos" but their chicken and gator and modern reptile descendent/cousins did just fine.
So there's plenty of time and effort to fight over immigrating to New Zealand or Wisconsin or some place anyway.
300 nukes really isn't that much. We set off 100+ during the pre-atmospheric test ban treaty and nothing much happened. Admittedly 300 at once will be more exciting but in all honesty unless it hits you on the way down, it'll mostly just be remembered by the 90%+ of humanity that survives as a really crappy couple years. It'll be remembered like the influenza epidemic at the end of WWI that probably killed more people as a percentage. Most of you are asking "huh?" right now, that being my point.
