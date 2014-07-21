from the Betteridge-says-No? dept.
World-wide, credit card fraud and other scams cost the public billions of dollars. While credit card fraud is the clear leader in sheer volume of money lost, "regular scams" still result in a significant amount of money being lost each year. Globally, credit card fraud resulted in losses of US$21.84 billion in 2015. The so-called "Nigerian scam", usually perpetrated via email, totalled US$12.7 billion in 2013. Overall losses are likely to be much larger however, as many scams go unreported.
While scams that come in over email are increasingly being picked up by spam filters, around 45% of scams in Australia (and likely other countries) are by phone and text message.
Email spam filters are using machine learning techniques to get better at identifying the wide range of scams that can arrive in inboxes. This is by far the most effective way of dealing with scams, as the average member of the public has been shown to be remarkably susceptible. However, very little has been done about phone and text scams. This is surprising given scammers have quite brazenly stuck to using the same number or area codes over significant periods of time.
[...] Google and Apple should, however, be able to do more independently of these agencies. With the advent of machine learning techniques being used to analyse emails, it will be also possible to apply the same technology to phone calls.
[...] The list of other scam types is fairly consistent, and so is identifiable by software interpreting the conversation in real time. Governments should apply pressure on companies like Apple and Google to tackle this problem. Until then however, it is worth using one of the third party apps (like: TrueCaller, Hiya ) to ward off scams.
https://theconversation.com/phone-scams-cost-billions-why-isnt-technology-being-used-to-stop-them-80049
Do you have suggestions on how these scams could be stopped ?
(Score: 1) by hojo on Monday June 26, @06:39PM (1 child)
I don't answer the phone any longer unless it's from someone I know. Period. Plus I disabled voicemail, so no one (even those I know) can leave messages.
That means I don't get any junk, and also means that my ability to get emergency stuff is also limited. Note that I don't block texts. I do share, with a very limited few, my real email address.
The upside is glorious. I add anyone whose number I don't recognize to a "junk" list that goes straight to the nonexistent voicemail, so no one ever gets to ring my phone more than once.
The sad reality is that voice calling, like paper mail, is dead. Use it only for very limited purposes.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @07:21PM
Not drastic enough. I just stopped talking to people. I especially stopped talking to people I know.
I don't have a phone and I don't use email and I'm not on social media.
I live under a bridge and I don't interact with society at all.
The end result is I'm a hobo. And I'm so happy!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday June 26, @06:47PM (1 child)
Kill all humans. Until then, you can't stop greed.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @07:23PM
You are greedy in that you want a phone service without spam; you want to dominate the would-be spammers; you want to be famous for killing the problem; you want people to pay you respect or, even better, money for solving this problem for them; you want to go down in the history books; you want to add a nice paragraph to your Wikipedia page.
So, why don't you and others innovate a solution to this age-old problem? The answer is simple: You are coerced to support the very telecom tech that irritates you; governments not only created the monopolies that run this tech, but they also protect them from facing the consequences of not meeting the needs of those greedy innovators who dwell in the market.
There needs to be a separation of business and state.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Monday June 26, @06:58PM
I deal with this stuff a lot. There's various approaches. It's hard to stop calls for various reasons. Caller ID is easy to fake though. I have seen people's personal numbers get flooded because scammers used their number for the Caller ID; a friend of mine had to get his number changed twice because he was getting angry calls at all hours.
I used to also only take calls from numbers I know, but that's not an option now. I have more responsibilities than ever and sometimes end up talking to someone important for the first time from a cold phone call in the earning morning hours.
I'm fond of this guy's approach, have thought about signing up and seeing how it works out: http://www.jollyrogertelco.com/ [jollyrogertelco.com] If anyone around here has used a service like that, would be interested to know about how it worked out.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday June 26, @07:07PM
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @07:09PM
You have the two worst things in the world of logistical progress:
Old technology that must not break.
Monopolies created and protected by government.
What did you expect?
Reply to This