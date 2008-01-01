Associated Press reports:
While 41 percent of Republicans of all ages believe immigrants face a lot of discrimination in the United States, the percentage increases to 60 percent among Republicans between 18 and 29 years old, the survey found. That's a stark contrast to GOP voters 65 and older — only a third of that group says immigrants experience discrimination.
Researchers also found that 74 percent of young whites believe that immigrants are targeted for discrimination a lot, compared to 57 percent of white Americans of all ages. However, among Republicans, only for the youngest group, between 18 and 29, is that view in the majority. Even 30-to-39-year-old Republicans are evenly split, 48 percent to 48 percent, on whether immigrants undergo a lot of discrimination.
[...] "Closed-minded Republicans need to expand their perspective to see how immigrants are helping us all create a better America. I believe that this will change with the younger generation of Republicans," Kromsky said.
[...] According to the PRRI poll, 64 percent of all Americans, regardless of political affiliation and age, believe that immigrants in the U.S. illegally should have a path to citizenship if certain conditions are met; only 16 percent say they should be deported. Among Republicans of all ages, support for a path to citizenship is lower, at 55 percent. But when only Republicans between the ages of 18 to 29 are accounted for, that number rises to 62 percent.
[...] The age gap among Republicans also surfaces on gay rights: 54 percent of Republicans between 18 and 29 believe that gay and lesbian couples should marry, while half as many Republicans older than 65 agree. Younger GOP supporters are more closely aligned with the majority of Americans than their older counterparts: Overall, 58 percent of Americans support gay marriage. However, they are far from the average among young people of all political leanings: 74 percent of them support gay marriage.
From the same source, comes news on a class-action suit challenging a once-secret government program that delayed immigration and citizenship applications by Muslims; a suit that was okayed by a judge in Seattle:
U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle on Wednesday denied the Justice Department's request to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in February by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
The lawsuit claims the government since 2008 has used the Controlled Application Review and Resolution Program to blacklist thousands of applications for asylum, legal permanent residency or citizenship as national security concerns.
The program imposes criteria on the applications that go far beyond what Congress has authorized, including holding up some applications if the applicants donated to Muslim charities or traveled [sic] to Muslim-majority countries, the complaint alleges.
The program was not publicly discovered until 2012, when an immigration officer discussed it during testimony in a different lawsuit. Immigrant rights advocates then filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to turn over more information about it, the lawsuit said.
In addition to challenging the program, the lawsuit seeks to block any other "extreme vetting" that President Donald Trump's administration might impose as an updated version of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @08:28PM
Young and Republican means they want to exploit H1B workers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @08:39PM (3 children)
I'm certain, because I'm doing it. Out, out, out!
All things considered, immigration doesn't help the people who are already here. Automation is killing jobs, outsourcing is killing jobs, and we're supposed to want to bring in more mouths to feed? No. There is nothing that requires the USA to have non-zero immigration.
A nation is not a chunk of land or even a set of laws. A nation is a people and a culture. Welcoming people from toxic cultures will create a more-toxic culture in the USA. Our local liberals whine about an imagined "rape culture" in the USA, but then they welcome people from Pakistan and South Africa -- places where "rape culture" is 100% real, no joke. We now have an epidemic of female genital mutilation in the USA, mostly going undetected for obvious reasons. We are not improving our nation when we bring in people who are useless and horrible.
Even the Mexicans are trouble. Part of the reason for historical economic success in the USA is a single language. We have also been a nation of laws, but that is undermined when we have people who violate our laws on day 1 when they hop over the border with forged/stolen identity documents.
We're seeing massive failure to integrate. Not many even try, because they come in large groups and the pre-existing citizens aren't insisting. We're headed to disaster. Diversity with proximity leads to slaughter. Perhaps we have most of a century left before the killing starts in earnest; why should we accelerate this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @08:47PM
Feminists say they want equality, but they don't want equality. Feminists want revenge. Feminists will not stop until every woman is employed and every man is unemployed. Women once endured a second class life as housewives, but men will not be allowed to stay in the kitchen. There will be no place for men except prison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @08:51PM (1 child)
A certain people is an illiterate who acts as the defender of the culture of his nation
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @08:54PM
You're the particular individual who can't grammer. "A people" is used correctly in context.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @08:46PM
When difficulties experienced by immigrants are discussed. It matters what kind of immigrants that is referred. And what kind of difficulties that is meant.
Keep in mind that even a professor in robotics from Australia of English descent would be a "immigrant". And that person will likely be more desirable than other persons. Which means that any state or people will want means to deny people that will be a detriment to themselves.
