During April and May, Intel started updating processor documentation with a new errata note, and over the weekend we learned why: Skylake and Kaby Lake silicon has a microcode bug.
The errata is described in detail on the Debian mailing list, and affects Skylake and Kaby Lake Intel Core processors (in desktop, high-end desktop, embedded and mobile platforms), Xeon v5 and v6 server processors, and some Pentium models.
The Debian advisory says affected users need to disable hyper-threading "immediately" in their BIOS or UEFI settings, because the processors can "dangerously misbehave when hyper-threading is enabled."
Symptoms can include "application and system misbehaviour, data corruption, and data loss".
Henrique de Moraes Holschuh, who authored the Debian post, notes that all operating systems, not only Linux, are subject to the bug.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @10:09PM (2 children)
I have Ubuntu 16.04 and my wife has Window 10. Every 1-2 days one of us has a computer f-up that can only be resolved by hard reboot. What the fuck difference does an occasional Intel-induced reboot make? Fucking computers suck my dick.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday June 26, @10:16PM
Here's a nice perl script some kind soul wrote you can run on your Ubuntu system to see if it is affected:
https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel/2017/06/msg00309.html [debian.org]
https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel/2017/06/msg00309.html [debian.org]
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 26, @10:18PM
Machines with Linux could at least be expected to stay online. Seems it may be better to buy an old processor..
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jasassin on Monday June 26, @10:13PM
They've only got a microcode fix for two Skylake processors, and all the Kabylake CPU's requires a UEFI update (good luck with that).
This is the kind of shit someone should be sued for. The fix for the rest of the affected processors is to turn of hyperthreading. Unacceptable.
I do have a question, if you install the microcode update is that something that is inserted at boot or is it installed into the CPU itself permanently like a BIOS update?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 26, @10:22PM
1994 Pentium FDIV bug [wikipedia.org]
1997 Pentium F00F bug [wikipedia.org]
2017 Intel AMT, "strncmp()"
Seems they keep up the tradition? ;)
