Teaser: Check on how many declarations you use in your style sheets, how many of those declarations are unique, and what that means.

In 2008 I've argued that using declarations just once makes for a key method to DRY up our style sheets (this works because avoiding declaration repetition is usually more effective than avoiding selector repetition—declarations are often longer). I've later raised the suspicion that the demand for variables would have been more informed and civilized had we nailed style sheet optimization. What I haven't done so far is gather data to show how big the problem really is. That's what I've done in the last few weeks.

In a Google spreadsheet I've collected the Top 200 of content sites in the The Moz Top 500, and taken another 20 sites related to web development for comparison. (I've also added 3 of my sites out of curiosity.) I've then used the extremely useful CSS Stats to determine the total number of CSS declarations, as well as the number of unique declarations, to calculate ratios as well as averages: You get the idea as soon as you check out said spreadsheet.