Russia's FSB1 security agency has said the Telegram mobile messaging app was used by a suicide bomber who killed 15 people in St Petersburg in April.
Authorities have already threatened to block the app, founded by Russian businessman Pavel Durov, for refusing to sign up to new data laws.
Mr Durov has refused to let regulators access encrypted messages on the app.
Telegram has some 100 million users and has been used by so-called Islamic State (IS) and its supporters.
IS used the app to declare its involvement in the jihadist attack on and around London Bridge in the UK last month.
Telegram has been used by jihadists in France and the Middle East too, although the app company has highlighted its efforts to close down pro-IS channels. Telegram allows groups of up to 5,000 people to send messages, documents, videos and pictures without charge and with complete encryption.
Now the FSB has said that as part of its investigation into the St Petersburg attack it "received reliable information about the use of Telegram by the suicide bomber, his accomplices and their mastermind abroad to conceal their criminal plots at all the stages of preparation for the terrorist attack".
A Russian identified as Akbarzhon Jalilov blew himself up between two underground stations on 3 April. The security agency said that Telegram was the messenger of choice for "international terrorist organisations in Russia" because they could chat secretly with high levels of encryption.
1 According to Wikipedia, FSB:
The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB; Russian: Федеральная служба безопасности Российской Федерации (ФСБ), tr. Federal'naya sluzhba bezopasnosti Rossiyskoy Federatsii; IPA: [fʲɪdʲɪˈralʲnəjə ˈsluʐbə bʲɪzɐˈpasnəstʲɪ rɐˈsʲijskəj fʲɪdʲɪˈratsɨjɪ]) is the principal security agency of Russia and the main successor agency to the USSR's Committee of State Security (KGB). Its main responsibilities are within the country and include counter-intelligence, internal and border security, counter-terrorism, and surveillance as well as investigating some other types of grave crimes and federal law violations.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 27, @05:20AM
Seems odd that the British rush to denounce encrypted communications even before making any arrests, then they make a bunch of arrests and let everyone go the next day. All the while bitching about encryption.
The French did the same thing earlier. Till it was leaked that no encryption was used.
Now the Russians do the same thing.
It seems like there is a world wide attempt to build a "guilt by encryption" mindset in the public.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @05:34AM
Do these articles seem to be trying to get people to use telegram?
Telegram is using, inexplicably, a 'homebrew' encryption system utilizing centralized servers to provide a centralized service. And it also arbitrarily requires being linked to a mobile number. In other words, it is incredibly likely that this system has already been compromised. By contrast, there are genuinely free, decentralized, and secure alternatives like Tox (among many). This just seems like a very awkward and transparent honeypot effort.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @05:35AM
Russia and other governments need to pull out of the Muslim world, and begin deporting Muslims with extreme prejudice.
What's the point of pretending we don't know why these attacks happen?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @05:39AM
The bomber also used air, and would have been unable to carry out the attack without it.
I don't understand how an application being a useful tool, that some terrorists use, makes the application bad. Terrorists drive cars, and cars cause more deaths than terrorism in accidents. They also help people escape the scene of the crime in bank robberies. Should we ban cars? Wheels?
Terrorists us vaccinations. Without them, they would die in plagues! Should we ban vaccinations?
The idea of not discussing a cost benefit analysis when discussing banning things bothers me; but terrorists use cost benefit analysis so its evil and we should ban it.
I wish the political circus would stop screwing with the tech stuff. Which of several nearly identical encrypted communication services you use should not be the center of political pandering and attempted power grabs.
