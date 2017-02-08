A new study reveals organizations are wasting an average of $6 million on the time to detect and contain insecure endpoints, among other staggering findings that show endpoint threats are a growing concern, companies are not efficiently protecting their proprietary data, and the cost and complexity of reducing endpoint risks are at an all-time high.

The study also revealed organizations are finding it increasingly difficult to identify dark endpoints — the rogue, out-of-compliance, or off-network devices that create blind spots and increase an organization's vulnerability to attack.

While confidence in endpoint security ranked low, the IT security professionals surveyed believe that close to 60 percent of the hours currently invested in the capture and evaluation of intelligence surrounding the true threats, to both compliance and proprietary data, can be saved each week by deploying automated solutions.

[...] "Managing endpoint security and protecting proprietary data is more than an IT issue, it's increasingly a global business performance and national security concern," said Geoff Haydon, CEO, Absolute. "This study along with recent ransomware attacks and high-profile data breaches show the danger of today's endpoint blind spots, and underscore that automation and newer approaches to endpoint security are key to safeguarding endpoints and the sensitive data on them for optimal business performance."