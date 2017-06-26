from the not-the-same-as-auto-mechanics dept.
https://www.hpcwire.com/2017/06/26/doe-launches-chicago-quantum-exchange/
While many of us were preoccupied with ISC 2017 last week, the launch of the Chicago Quantum Exchange went largely unnoticed. So what is such a thing? It is a Department of Energy sponsored collaboration between the University of Chicago, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, and Argonne National Laboratory to "facilitate the exploration of quantum information and the development of new applications with the potential to dramatically improve technology for communication, computing and sensing."
The new hub will be within within the Institute for Molecular Engineering (IME) at UChicago. Quantum mechanics, of course, governs the behavior of matter at the atomic and subatomic levels in exotic and unfamiliar ways compared to the classical physics used to understand the movements of everyday objects. The engineering of quantum phenomena could lead to new classes of devices and computing capabilities, permitting novel approaches to solving problems that cannot be addressed using existing technology.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @03:29AM (1 child)
> The new hub will be within within the
I see what you did there, yes, it's about really small stuff!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @03:51AM
More like nested ghettos. Hyde Park is a very rich very white ghetto on the completely black South Side of Chicago. If you so much as set foot outside the UChicago campus, you will be greeted by the displaced poor blacks who are the real Chicago residents. The Department of Energy needs to pour money into the university just to keep it white. Otherwise if nature ever takes its course the native population will tear that motherfucker down.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @03:40AM (3 children)
Great! Can the quantum exchange build me a robot buddy bodyguard? Of course it can't. I was almost hit by a car while walking across the street tonight; can the quantum exchange help shield me from traffic injuries? Of course not. Can the quantum exchange tell me what I ate for dinner this evening? Right. Of course it can! Pervasive surveillance is what computers are for, right??
UChicago deserves to be completely obliterated by nuclear bombs. The Ghetto Shithole needs to be a fucking hole in the ground.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @03:50AM (2 children)
Start with Chicago Merc? That's one of the capitalistic pigs' den.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @03:55AM (1 child)
Actually it was a reference to Chicago Pile-1 the world's first nuclear reactor. Good job missing the irony of nuclear destruction of the very site where nuclear power was invented.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 27, @04:26AM
Nuclear power was invented in Europe and I wouldn't advice any nuclear attack on Europe, no matter how much you'd like to destroy evidence of scientific appropriation.
True, it was first tested in Chicago but not for the purpose of generating power.
There [wordpress.com] - British patents - lodged 1934 - by a Hungarian scientist [wikipedia.org] educated in Germany.
First tested in lab conditions at Columbia University [wikipedia.org] by the same scientist in collaboration with a Canadian [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Parent