Over the last three weeks I've been working on a new randomization feature which will protect the kernel.

The situation today is that many people install a kernel binary from OpenBSD, and then run that same kernel binary for 6 months or more. We have substantial randomization for the memory allocations made by the kernel, and for userland also of course.

However that kernel is always in the same physical memory, at the same virtual address space (we call it KVA).

Improving this situation takes a few steps.

Recently I moved all our kernels to a new mapping model, with patrick and visa taking care of two platforms.

Previously, the kernel assembly language bootstrap/runtime locore.S was compiled and linked with all the other .c files of the kernel in a deterministic fashion. locore.o was always first, then the .c files order specified by our config(8) utility and some helper files.

In the new world order, locore is split into two files: One chunk is bootstrap, that is left at the beginning. The assembly language runtime and all other files are linked in random fashion. There are some other pieces to try to improve the randomness of the layout.

As a result, every new kernel is unique. The relative offsets between functions and data are unique.

[...] Our immune systems work better when they are unique. Otherwise one airline passenger from Singapore with a new flu could wipe out Europe (they should fly to Washington instead).

Our computers should be more immune.