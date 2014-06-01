from the I-can't-hear-you-now dept.
Most microphones are designed to emulate the human ear, hearing sounds that we hear, and not hearing ones that we don't. Scientists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, however, have created a new sound that we can't hear but that is picked up by mics of all kinds. It could have some valuable applications, although there's also the potential for misuse.
The university's Coordinated Science Laboratory states that the sound is produced by combining multiple tones that interact with a microphone's mechanical workings, creating what is known as a "shadow" – this is a type of white noise that is detectable only by the microphone, as it's formed within the mic itself.
Transmitted by ultrasonic speakers within a room, the sound could be used to keep confidential conversations from being clearly picked up by hidden listening devices. The people talking would still have no problem hearing each other, as the sound would be inaudible to them.
It could also thwart illegal audio recordings in movie theaters or music venues, plus it could be used in place of Bluetooth for wireless communication between Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Tuesday June 27, @06:31PM (4 children)
Wouldn't it at the same time thwart the microphones of the musicians? I don't think the audience will enjoy it if there's only white noise coming from the speakers.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 27, @06:51PM
I'm sure they'll invent some kind of blocking chip ... and then the pirates will install them into their cams and microphones to .. and then they'll have to invent some new anti-piracy thing ... and then ...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 27, @07:01PM
When will trolls get this in the same form factor as the TV-B-Gone?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @07:17PM
might not be an issue since the performer's mics are chosen and set not to pick up much of the surrounding noise of the concert, or feedback would be a big problem.
they could possibly keep this shadow noise from bleeding into those mics about as well as they keep the amplified sound from doing so.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Tuesday June 27, @07:18PM
The sound is created in the microphone due to the physical construction of the device. So it might be possible to create special microphones which aren't susceptible. It may only be audible to most/all existing microphones because they share a fairly common and uniform shape and construction. Clearly there's *something* different about the human ear that is able to filter these out, so you should be able to replicate that somehow..even if it's just a matter of limiting the frequency response. Then instead of just an Arduino connected to a speaker, they can sell a whole kit with special microphones and everything too! And they'll have to charge a LOT for them to make sure the pirates can't afford to buy one -- corporate owners and security services only. ;)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 27, @06:40PM (1 child)
What about people with auditory-tactile synesthesia? Will they go nuts?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @07:32PM
Naah. That kind of sound just feels a little mushy, sort of like oatmeal.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @06:46PM
Quick, into the cone of silence!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Tuesday June 27, @07:22PM
It isn't only microphones that can generate subharmonics/undertones in response to ultrasound. For example, the phenomenon happens in ultrasonic cleaners:
https://www.bjultrasonic.com/ultrasonic-cleaning-faqs/can-the-ultrasonic-sound-produced-by-ultrasonic-cleaners-damage-my-hearing/ [bjultrasonic.com]
I would guess that it's likely to happen in other objects which, unlike ultrasonic cleaners, aren't specifically designed to be around strong ultrasonic vibrations.
Reply to This