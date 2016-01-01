from the an-attractive-idea dept.
An ESA-funded scientist is developing a magnetic space tug to combat the growing problem of space debris. The tugs could lock onto derelict satellites and deorbit them before they become a hazard to navigation, and because they use cryogenic magnets, they wouldn't have to even touch the derelicts and the targets wouldn't need to be specially modified for towing.
Depending on how it's defined, there are over 500,000 pieces of debris or "space junk" orbiting the Earth, ranging in size from old launch vehicles and dead satellites down to flecks of paint. Because they travel at tens of thousands of miles per hour, even the smallest object can strike with the force of a meteor, and if a large one should hit a satellite, the impact could turn them both into deadly clouds of shrapnel.
Funded by ESA's Networking/Partnering Initiative, Emilien Fabacher of the Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace at the University of Toulouse has come up with a system using magnetic fields generated by superconducting wires cooled to cryogenic temperatures. For his PhD research, he has been using a rendezvous simulator with magnetic interaction models to study how to guide, navigate, and control such tugs.
"With a satellite you want to deorbit, it's much better if you can stay at a safe distance, without needing to come into direct contact and risking damage to both chaser and target satellites," says Fabacher. "So the idea I'm investigating is to apply magnetic forces either to attract or repel the target satellite, to shift its orbit or deorbit it entirely."
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday June 27, @09:28PM (3 children)
Question: how much space junk is magnetic material? Seems like not a lot of iron, steel, or nickel in space bound stuff. Anyone have stats, or know where to get them?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday June 27, @09:31PM (1 child)
In a fit of desperation, I RTFA:
OK, low earth satellites are covered, but random space junk? Expended rocket second stages? Paint flecks?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 27, @09:42PM
You launch a dedicated solar-powered satellite with lasers to push flecks down into the atmosphere.
Or just use harpoons and nets:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2016/jul/04/space-junk-cleanup-mission-remove-debris-prepares-for-launch [theguardian.com]
http://nanoracks.com/removedebris-mission/ [nanoracks.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surrey_Satellite_Technology [wikipedia.org]
One problem is that there are a lot of bits in orbit and your space-clearing satellite would need a lot of propellant to change its orbit and reach a significant amount. Sounds like a job for the magic EmDrive [soylentnews.org]!
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 27, @09:37PM
Beat me to the question. Magnetic materials are often heavy.
Part of the answer is in TFA (sorry):
Okay ... magnetorquer what? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetorquer [wikipedia.org]
So, in tiny sats, those are magnets, but in bigger sats, they are electromagnets, and therefore would not be useful in dead ones.
And thsoe are only useful in LEO, which is also where you need less cleanup because things only need a few years to find the way down.
In summary, that sounds like an interesting academic exercise (like ... a PhD thesis?), but the practicality and ROI sound dubious.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @09:38PM
Don't stop tugging on my junk until my rocket deorbits.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by diaz on Tuesday June 27, @09:55PM (1 child)
Sounds familiar: short lived (1977-1978) show about space junk https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quark_(TV_series) [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @10:11PM
Thanks for something to binge watch tonight. God bless space pirates.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @10:31PM
Launching something up there is not workable. The energy requirement is absurd, the materials cost is absurd, and you'll only end up making more space junk as the garbage collector devices collide with stuff.
Lasers work in multiple ways. You get light pressure, vaporization, and the thrust generated as bits of surface material boil off or explode off as ions.
The place to install the lasers is where the power can be generated. Put a laser at each large power plant. (hydro, nuke, coal, natural gas... the usual)
Consider the USA doing this. As a bit of debris rises over the west coast, all lasers on that coast fire at it. Continuing across the country, each laser begins firing as soon as the debris is suitably above the horizon.
The use of multiple lasers is important. With a single laser, output power is limited by the air. Air molecules rip apart and generally mess with the beam. With numerous lasers, each can be below the limit. The only limit is some sort of quantum vacuum thing, which is quite a lot of power. Pulsing the lasers can be helpful. This reduces the amount wasted on heating a gas cloud. It is possible for an intense pulse to strip multiple electrons from each surface atom, causing the resulting ions to leave the surface with a good deal of energy. This gets you thrust, which will slow the object to deorbit it. It also does a fine job of vaporizing objects.
Reply to This