NASA says the preliminary design review of its Quiet Supersonic Transport (QueSST) project suggests it is possible to create a supersonic aircraft that doesn't produce a sonic boom.
NASA says “Senior experts and engineers from across the agency and the Lockheed Martin Corporation concluded on Friday that the QueSST design is capable of fulfilling the LBFD aircraft’s mission objectives, which are to fly at supersonic speeds, but create a soft 'thump' instead of the disruptive sonic boom associated with supersonic flight today.”
NASA's commercial supersonic technology project manager Peter Coen explains, in this video, that “the idea is to design the airplane so that the shock waves that are produced in supersonic flight are arranged in such a way that you don't have a boom. You have just a general kind of a gradual pressure rise that produces a quiet sound.”
NASA's next step is finding organisations willing to build a working model of the Low Boom Flight Demonstration (LBFD) experimental airplane and fly it over American cities and towns to hear how much noise it makes. It's hoped those flights could start in 2021.
Nah, rather travel in the kind of zeppelin Sergei Brin is building.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @11:13PM
Coming from NAS Miramar jets in San Diego in the 1960s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @11:50PM
Shape them like this [pinimg.com], and you won't hear a thing. At least it won't be a cacophony [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday June 28, @12:02AM
Having lived in the path of Concorde (far from the airport itself), the noise problem isn't really the sonic boom. It's the engines which are capable of supercruising which are loud.
A B-1B, with similar engine configuration, might be more familiar to Americans. You don't want that at low altitude near your place.
The sonic boom was a protectionist excuse from the US. A Boeing version would have been cleared to fly here.
The Oil crisis and the lack of enough trendy rich destinations didn't help, when massive planes turned out to be the sweet spot.
But I guess gas is getting cheaper, so we can talk about using an order of magnitude more of it, to save our elites a few hours to that meeting they could have had remotely on the web.
