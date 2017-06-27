from the mutual-overreach dept.
According to the Wall Street Journal:
The European Union's antitrust regulator on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google a record €2.42 billion ($2.71 billion) for favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results and ordered the search giant to apply the same methods to rivals as its own when displaying their services.
If the ruling sets a precedent that holds, these firms might all have to rethink how they make products that—like Google's search engine—have become more than just tools, but dominant gateways to the wider internet.
From the New York Times:
While the fine will garner attention, the focus will most likely shift quickly to the changes that Google will have to make to comply with the antitrust decision, potentially leaving it vulnerable to regular monitoring of its closely guarded search algorithm.
CNBC adds that, based on a filing, Google expects to ultimately pay this fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @12:44AM (1 child)
https://betanews.com/2017/06/27/europe-guts-google-and-thats-just-wrong/ [betanews.com]
https://www.geekwire.com/2017/googles-amazon-defense-search-giant-cites-rivals-rise-response-2-7b-eu-antitrust-fine/ [geekwire.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @01:15AM
"Temporarily embarrassed billionaires" rush to defend Google. When (when! not if) the hopeful peons strike it rich, they shurely don't want to pay no taxes no fines no fees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @01:32AM
If they are not the opportunity for rigging the results is very high, not that this is going to do anything about this problem, but this sort of closed system is endemic in most digital markets
