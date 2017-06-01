IBM and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) today announced they are collaborating on a first-of-a-kind brain-inspired supercomputing system powered by a 64-chip array of the IBM TrueNorth Neurosynaptic System. The scalable platform IBM is building for AFRL will feature an end-to-end software ecosystem designed to enable deep neural-network learning and information discovery. The system's advanced pattern recognition and sensory processing power will be the equivalent of 64 million neurons and 16 billion synapses, while the processor component will consume the energy equivalent of a dim light bulb – a mere 10 watts to power.

[...] The IBM TrueNorth Neurosynaptic System can efficiently convert data (such as images, video, audio and text) from multiple, distributed sensors into symbols in real time. AFRL will combine this "right-brain" perception capability of the system with the "left-brain" symbol processing capabilities of conventional computer systems. The large scale of the system will enable both "data parallelism" where multiple data sources can be run in parallel against the same neural network and "model parallelism" where independent neural networks form an ensemble that can be run in parallel on the same data.

"AFRL was the earliest adopter of TrueNorth for converting data into decisions," said Daniel S. Goddard, director, information directorate, U.S. Air Force Research Lab. "The new neurosynaptic system will be used to enable new computing capabilities important to AFRL's mission to explore, prototype and demonstrate high-impact, game-changing technologies that enable the Air Force and the nation to maintain its superior technical advantage."