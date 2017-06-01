from the gotta-be-flexible dept.
IBM has a customer for its neuromorphic chips, and it is using terms like "neurons per rack" to describe the system's capabilities:
IBM and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) today announced they are collaborating on a first-of-a-kind brain-inspired supercomputing system powered by a 64-chip array of the IBM TrueNorth Neurosynaptic System. The scalable platform IBM is building for AFRL will feature an end-to-end software ecosystem designed to enable deep neural-network learning and information discovery. The system's advanced pattern recognition and sensory processing power will be the equivalent of 64 million neurons and 16 billion synapses, while the processor component will consume the energy equivalent of a dim light bulb – a mere 10 watts to power.
[...] The IBM TrueNorth Neurosynaptic System can efficiently convert data (such as images, video, audio and text) from multiple, distributed sensors into symbols in real time. AFRL will combine this "right-brain" perception capability of the system with the "left-brain" symbol processing capabilities of conventional computer systems. The large scale of the system will enable both "data parallelism" where multiple data sources can be run in parallel against the same neural network and "model parallelism" where independent neural networks form an ensemble that can be run in parallel on the same data.
"AFRL was the earliest adopter of TrueNorth for converting data into decisions," said Daniel S. Goddard, director, information directorate, U.S. Air Force Research Lab. "The new neurosynaptic system will be used to enable new computing capabilities important to AFRL's mission to explore, prototype and demonstrate high-impact, game-changing technologies that enable the Air Force and the nation to maintain its superior technical advantage."
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday June 28, @02:10AM
For those who were wondering like me how this compares to a human brain, the human brain has about 86 Billion neurons (based on research done by Suzana Herculano-Houzel - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2776484/ [nih.gov] ) though many online sources still suggest the 100 billion mark.
As for Synapses...
The human brain has a huge number of synapses. Each of the 1011 (one hundred billion) neurons has on average 7,000 synaptic connections to other neurons. It has been estimated that the brain of a three-year-old child has about 1015 synapses (1 quadrillion). This number declines with age, stabilizing by adulthood. Estimates vary for an adult, ranging from 1014 to 5 x 1014 synapses (100 to 500 trillion). Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neuron [wikipedia.org] under the connectivity section.
(Score: 2) by snufu on Wednesday June 28, @02:14AM (1 child)
Version 1.0, North, lacked some important features.
