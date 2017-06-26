from the Disney-Vault dept.
Following the discontinuation of the NES Classic Edition, Nintendo has announced a September release of another miniature, retro game console with pre-loaded games. It will come in two versions: one for Europe, Australia, Japan and the UK; the other for America. They will differ in styling and in the included games. US Gamer lists the games that will be built into both versions. Star Fox 2, written circa 1995, is to be released for the first time as one of the built-in games.
The consoles will be powered by USB and will not include a mains adaptor; output will be over HDMI and
all games included in the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System are the original US 60 Hz releases.
Two controllers will be hard-wired.
As usual, the console is expected to be in short supply. Nintendo's share price fell after the announcement.
A Nintendo press release promotes the company's upcoming product, which may be available during the "holiday shopping season." Enclosed in a case that imitates the styling of the Nintendo Entertainment System, the future console is to have an HDMI video output and will include 30 built-in games which the company describes as "retro." It will also include a controller; a second controller (not supported by all of the games) is to be sold for $10. The console is intended to sell for about $60, and will come with an HDMI cable and AC adapter.
The possibility of playing other games instead of the pre-loaded ones was not mentioned.
[Continues with a complete list of the 30 pre-loaded games...]
Ars Technica reports that Nintendo, citing "high demand," has decided to cease production of its NES Classic Edition game console, also known as the NES Classic Mini. According to the story,
Nintendo has announced that it will cease production of the 30-game NES Classic Edition plug-and-play system by the end of the month, even though retailers have been unable to keep the system on store shelves for pretty much the entirety of its six-month run on the market so far. In a statement provided to IGN, a Nintendo representative said:
Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.
[...] The fact that the miniature unit could be hacked to run any number of NES ROMs (or even to run Linux) may have had something to do with that surge of interest.
Also at The Verge.
Previously: Famicom Classic Mini Console Sold 263k Units in Japan
Nintendo to Bring $60 "Retro" Video Gaming Console to U.S. Market
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @03:39AM (4 children)
Inconvenient to use with a TV and not functional for a laptop err so you plug it into your laptop next to your tv or start pulling cords from your main monitors and plug it into your tower??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @04:01AM (1 child)
Or use the USB ports on the TV or get a wall-wart USB charger for a couple of dollars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @04:07AM
"...output will be over HDMI..."
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday June 28, @04:08AM
What are you talking about? It outputs over HDMI - you can't get much more more convenient than that for a TV. And then you plug it into a USB-charger for power, also very convenient. Do you not have enough USB chargers sitting in your redundant cables drawer that you want to pay them to include another one? Because they're sure not going to be giving them away for free.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 28, @04:10AM
I wonder if any laptop have "HDMI input" to use the screen as a monitor for external sources..
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 28, @04:17AM
Seems this is the reason for the stock fall:
Regardless it seems weird that a stock price falls after announcing the release of a bonus product. Is there any better explanation for this counter intuitive chain of events?
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Wednesday June 28, @04:37AM (1 child)
As much as I HATE HATE HATE capitalists for pulling these """shortage""" shenanigans, Star Fox 2 would have been an absolutely Earth-shattering, groundbreaking game had it been released in its day. I understand their hesitation to release such a low-poly game right before the launch of the N64, but the amount of innovation beyond graphics in that game are incredible. Battles that actually have consequences in the overworld map, a range of characters to choose from, and the ability to turn your ship into a mech(!) would have absolutely blown people away at that time had it actually been released.
If you get a chance to play Star Fox 2, I HIGHLY recommend it to anyone and everyone who has access to an emulator or a SNES mini. Seriously!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 28, @04:44AM
Shortage means more emulation (MESS) .. :-)
And of course copy*.* :p
