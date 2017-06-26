Following the discontinuation of the NES Classic Edition, Nintendo has announced a September release of another miniature, retro game console with pre-loaded games. It will come in two versions: one for Europe, Australia, Japan and the UK; the other for America. They will differ in styling and in the included games. US Gamer lists the games that will be built into both versions. Star Fox 2, written circa 1995, is to be released for the first time as one of the built-in games.

The consoles will be powered by USB and will not include a mains adaptor; output will be over HDMI and

all games included in the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System are the original US 60 Hz releases.

Two controllers will be hard-wired.

As usual, the console is expected to be in short supply. Nintendo's share price fell after the announcement.

