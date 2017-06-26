from the don't-fear-the-sequencer dept.
Don't be scared. It's just one little genome:
Advances in technology have made it much easier, faster and less expensive to do whole genome sequencing — to spell out all three billion letters in a person's genetic code. Falling costs have given rise to speculation that it could soon become a routine part of medical care, perhaps as routine as checking your blood pressure.
But will such tests, which can be done for as little as $1,000, prove useful, or needlessly scary?
The first closely-controlled study [DOI: 10.7326/M17-0188] [DX] aimed at answering that question suggests that doctors and their patients can handle the flood of information the tests would produce. The study was published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.
"We can actually do genome sequencing in normal, healthy individuals without adverse consequences — and actually with identification of some important findings," says Teri Manolio, director of the division of genomic medicine at the National Human Genome Institute, which funded the study. Manolio wrote an editorial [DOI: 10.7326/M17-1518] [DX] accompanying the paper.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday June 28, @08:53AM
at least in Australia, for failing to disclose any genetic test results.
http://www.smh.com.au/money/genetic-testing-leaves-some-excluded-from-life-insurance-20170601-gwi059.html [smh.com.au]
But this is not new...
http://www.smh.com.au/national/fine-print-hides-risk-of-genetic-test-offer-20100214-nzj9.html [smh.com.au]
Some parts of government have even discussed it: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-10-24/gene-laws-qld-considers-discrimination-protection-from-tests/5840672 [abc.net.au]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @08:58AM
Politician tier stats knowledge + scary tabloid headlines about the [terrorist | paedo | criminal | psychopath | boogyman] 'gene' will make for a total shitshow of programs and maybe laws as well-considered as tech laws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @09:16AM
Why would you need your DNA sequenced often?
