from the not-just-for-breakfast-anymore dept.
A ransomware attack hit computers across the world on Tuesday, taking out servers at Russia's biggest oil company, disrupting operations at Ukrainian banks, and shutting down computers at multinational shipping and advertising firms.
Cyber security experts said those behind the attack appeared to have exploited the same type of hacking tool used in the WannaCry ransomware attack that infected hundreds of thousands of computers in May before a British researcher created a kill-switch.
"It's like WannaCry all over again," said Mikko Hypponen, chief research officer with Helsinki-based cyber security firm F-Secure.
He said he expected the outbreak to spread in the Americas as workers turned on vulnerable machines, allowing the virus to attack. "This could hit the U.S.A. pretty bad," he said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was monitoring reports of cyber attacks around the world and coordinating with other countries.
The first reports of organizations being hit emerged from Russia and Ukraine, but the impact quickly spread westwards to computers in Romania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Britain.
Many recent outages/attacks have a pattern and a UK power grid outage is anticipated.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 28, @12:06PM (2 children)
UK energy industry cyber-attack fears are 'off the scale' [theguardian.com]:
Time for the ignorant crowd to be disconnected from any important if they can't stay off Microsoft and crap IoT.
Maersk says global IT breakdown caused by cyber attack [reuters.com]:
Can't someone ask them on Twitter why they don't use something like BSD or Linux for their production environment and why they don't backup their systems??
Einstein is right. Human stupidity is infinite!
It's not like that the vulnerability of Microsoft software is unknown. Thus it shall be considered reckless endangerment to have it anywhere near sensitive systems.
(Score: 1) by zeptic on Wednesday June 28, @12:13PM (1 child)
It doesn't matter what OS they use if they don't patch critical flaws.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 28, @12:23PM
Correct. But Microsoft have a occurrence of serious bugs that is approximately 10 times worse than anything else. And the Unix security model is better than the Microsoft Windows one.
