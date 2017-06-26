from the permanent-fix dept.
Dr. Lowe, from In The Pipeline, writes about the development of a vaccine for heroin:
At first thought, that might seem like a weird idea. Drugs of abuse, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine et al. are small molecules, and as such are too small to set off immune responses on their own. But a strategy could be to attach them to some larger protein that can raise antibodies – if those antibodies recognize the drug-labeled part of the protein conjugate, they may well retain activity against the drug molecule in its free state.
[...] It's been a long road. The first morphine immunoconjugate was described in 1970, and a morphine vaccine was tested in rabbits in 1975. But very little progress in the field occurred over the next twenty years or so, partly because methadone treatment for heroin addiction had become widely used. It's interesting to note, though, that vaccine development work against amphetamine seems to have followed a roughly similar path
[...] It would seem that we really are getting close to human clinical trials for some of these, which will be quite interesting. A drug-abuse vaccine is not going to be magic, though. Because of the specificity of the immune response, someone who's been vaccinated against heroin would almost certainly still respond to morphine, and most definitely would to compounds like fentanyl or oxycodone [...] But vaccines could, at the same time, provide the extra help needed for people to finally break free of a particular drug, and addicts who are really trying to quit need all the help that they can get.
I'd say that last part is the key. One of the big issues in drug addiction is (in the end) a philosophical argument about free will (which would explain why it never gets resolved!) Is drug addiction a disease, a choice, a behavior, a biochemical problem. . .the arguments go on forever, complicated by the way that different people attach different meanings to those terms.
http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2017/06/26/a-heroin-vaccine
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/jacs.7b03334
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @04:07PM
Just legalize cannabis and let the free market take care of it. Simple, easy, and effective.
Yeah, yeah, you'll have to forego the billion dollar contracts with the criminal injustice system to sell millions of batches of this "vaccine" made at great profit to a number of stakeholders, even though as TFS points out it won't be effective against many opioids, while putting the victim of the addiction, caused by doctors selling highly addictive pain pills, on the line for funding the whole shebang, at least until he's bankrupt and back in jail because he can't pay the late fee on the late fee on the vaccine fee that was mandated by the court.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @04:28PM (1 child)
Or you could stop waging pointless wars around the globe and putting Our Troops into dangerous situations where they get badly wounded enough to need morphine to deal with the pain. Give peace a change.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @04:38PM
They've been changing peace for thousands of years, why stop now ;)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday June 28, @04:46PM
How does this work when you need legit surgery or have a legit orthopedic failure? My guess is rather poorly.
You know for a fact this will start being injected voluntarily into addicts with a history of relapse and will end with it being mandatory for all participants in high school sports, everyone who puts up with a pee test for a job (aka virtually everyone), anyone who wants to attend uni, etc. And probably 5 years later they'll learn it gives fatal ass cancer to everyone who takes it.
Reply to This