from the seeing-clearly dept.
Caltech has created a camera without a lens:
Traditional cameras—even those on the thinnest of cell phones—cannot be truly flat due to their optics: lenses that require a certain shape and size in order to function. At Caltech, engineers have developed a new camera design that replaces the lenses with an ultra-thin optical phased array (OPA). The OPA does computationally what lenses do using large pieces of glass: it manipulates incoming light to capture an image.
[...] "Here, like most other things in life, timing is everything. With our new system, you can selectively look in a desired direction and at a very small part of the picture in front of you at any given time, by controlling the timing with femto-second—quadrillionth of a second—precision," says Ali Hajimiri, Bren Professor of Electrical Engineering and Medical Engineering in the Division of Engineering and Applied Science at Caltech, and the principal investigator of a paper describing the new camera. The paper was presented at the Optical Society of America's (OSA) Conference on Lasers and Electro-Optics (CLEO) and published online by the OSA in the OSA Technical Digest in March 2017.
"We've created a single thin layer of integrated silicon photonics that emulates the lens and sensor of a digital camera, reducing the thickness and cost of digital cameras. It can mimic a regular lens, but can switch from a fish-eye to a telephoto lens instantaneously—with just a simple adjustment in the way the array receives light," Hajimiri says.
Does this have implications for astronomy?
"The applications are endless," says graduate student Behrooz Abiri (MS '12), coauthor of the OSA paper. "Even in today's smartphones, the camera is the component that limits how thin your phone can get. Once scaled up, this technology can make lenses and thick cameras obsolete. It may even have implications for astronomy by enabling ultra-light, ultra-thin enormous flat telescopes on the ground or in space."
Okay.
Paper: An 8x8 Heterodyne Lens-less OPA Camera
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday June 28, @08:46PM (2 children)
This is a clever technology and I can see the advantage on something like a space telescope but puh-lease who cares about phones getting any thinner? Don't tell me - I already know who cares about that, but I think it's idiotic. They're already making them so thin that they're uncomfortable to hold or can become damaged. It was like the fad for making phones smaller and smaller, then laughing at people with larger ones even though that gave a better display area. The next thing we know, everyone wants a fucking phablet!
Still, I don't blame the researchers for suggesting applications of their technology that are likely to sell well.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday June 28, @09:00PM
Would you prefer the military applications route? Cause a red dot sight + scope combo will sell like hotcakes.
compiling...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday June 28, @09:10PM
> Everything's too thin. Give me some curves any day
Be careful what you wish for [cdc.gov]. I have to run to the patent office to submit my "Phased Array Optical System for Flattering Selfies" patent.
Reply to This
Parent