Contractors Lose Jobs After Hacking CIA's in-House Vending Machines

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 28, @10:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the buy-or-bye-bye dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

Hacking vending machines has been around a long time—remember those globe candy machines? One method of absconding with the goods from this type of vending machine relied on Scotch tape or already-chewed gum. The tape or gum was stuck to the coin destined for the candy machine. If everything went right, the coin would stay in place, and several pieces of candy or gum could be had by carefully rocking the crank back and forth.

As vending machines become more intricate so have the hacks, except for the "brute-force" approach. That's where someone—usually an irate customer deprived of their purchase—violently rocks the machine until what they are after drops out of the screw mechanism and can be jimmied out of the swinging door near the bottom.

Needless to say, that approach tends to draw attention to the perpetrator—not a good thing in highly-secured buildings. Besides, today's vending machines are likely to be bolted to the floor or each other and are much more sophisticated—possibly containing machine intelligence, and belonging to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Hacking this kind of vending machine obviously requires a more refined approach. The type security professionals working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) might conjure up, according to journalists Jason Leopold and David Mack, who first broke the story A Bunch Of CIA Contractors Got Fired For Stealing Snacks From Vending Machines. In their BuzzFeed post, the two writers state, "Several CIA contractors were kicked out of the Agency for stealing more than $3,000 in snacks from vending machines according to official documents... ."

Source: TechRepublic

Read the full Office of Inspector General report from October 2013. on Document Cloud.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday June 28, @10:33PM

    by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday June 28, @10:33PM (#532669) Homepage Journal

    Another use for your AR-15 [youtube.com]

    No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @10:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @10:42PM (#532672)

    You'd think they'd get a chuckle and pat on the back for their cheap stunt. Lame spy employer! Sad!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @10:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @10:50PM (#532677)

    While I agree it is stupidity to steal $0.50 snacks, firing these people just makes a mockery of the $T gone missing from military budgets since 2001 with no-one to blame and nothing to report. Is there no sane person that can see a path to redemption for these idiots? I can even see them going to prison while in the next room CIA drone pilots drop $M of ordnance on babies. And get free in-flight snacks.

