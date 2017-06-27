Stories
Nokia (HMD Global) Attempting U.S. Comeback With Midrange Android Smartphones

posted by mrpg on Thursday June 29, @01:15AM
takyon writes:

The Nokia 6 will be available in early July:

HMD Global — the Finnish company that owns the rights to manufacture Nokia-branded smartphones — announced earlier this year that it would be releasing new midrange Nokia Android phones in the United States. We now have more information on the first Nokia phone to hit Stateside: the Nokia 6, which will be available in early July for $229.

The Nokia 6 is the largest of the three Android phones HMD Global announced at Mobile World Congress, featuring a 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage (expandable by microSD). On the software side of things, the 6 runs Android Nougat in its purest, unadulterated form — that means no bundled apps or overlaid skins. Plus, while the specs are decidedly average, the Nokia 6 does stand out with a metal unibody design built out of a single block of aluminum, which adds a premium touch to the otherwise midrange device.

Amazon is subsidizing the Nokia 6 by slapping ads on the lock screen.

Also at Engadget and CNET.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 29, @01:24AM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday June 29, @01:24AM (#532731)

    >Amazon subsidizes this [discounted] price by putting personalized ads on the lock screen. For some it’ll be worth it; for others, no way.

    Not quite correct:
    NO [bleep] [bleep] [bleep] [bleep] [bleep] [bleep] [bleep] WAY, you [bleeping] [bleep] [bleeping] of a [bleeping] [bleeping] [bleep] !!!!!
    ... but a couple of those qualifiers are negotiable.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 29, @01:35AM (1 child)

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 29, @01:35AM (#532738) Journal

      Give us a phone with a tiny screen.
      Maybe even a mono display in candybar form, and a two week battery.
      Let us add that to our plan for 5 bucks a month. They's sell a gazillion of them.

      • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 29, @01:51AM

        by bob_super (1357) on Thursday June 29, @01:51AM (#532748)

        Not tiny: 4 inches or so, with slim bezels to fit in any pocket. Not crazy resolution, just enough to check maps and mail.
        Make it thick enough for a big battery, because slim doesn't matter, and neither does weight at this point: Charge once or twice a week for light use.
        Security updates wouldn't hurt, and those are easier in there is no bloatware.

        I think I will have to give up on the slider physical keyboard, very sadly...

        (except for the form factor being just too big, this wish list translates to "gimme a new Priv")

  • (Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Thursday June 29, @01:47AM

    by stormwyrm (717) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 29, @01:47AM (#532743) Journal

    Is it one of those phones for which bootloader unlock, root, and custom ROM are a reasonably well-documented procedure that a power user can perform (cf. the Nexus devices) or is Nokia/HMD one of those manufacturers that work as hard as the game console companies to prevent the people who buy their devices from taking full ownership of them? If they're closer to being the former, I'm picking one of their phones when my current Nexus 6p reaches obsolescence.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @01:50AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @01:50AM (#532746)

    Nokia made its name by its designs, the mechanical bits.

    That's irrelevant on smartphones.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @01:52AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @01:52AM (#532749)
      Not so irrelevant. If they can make a smartphone with the kind of build quality and durability that their feature phones were famous for back in their heyday, they could become a serious contender.
