India Surges in Space Race as its Most Powerful Rocket Launches Satellite Into Orbit

posted by mrpg on Thursday June 29, @04:15AM
Phoenix666 writes:

India launched a communication satellite using its most powerful rocket on Monday, improving its prospects of winning a bigger share of the more than $300 billion global space industry and its hopes of a manned mission.

The 13-story high rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III, or "Fat Boy," lifted off from the Sriharikota space center in southern India at 5:28 p.m. in clear blue skies.

At 6,914 lbs. the GSAT-19 satellite is the heaviest India has attempted to put in orbit, the space agency said.

The United States, Russia, China, Japan, and European Space Agency have the capability to launch satellites weighing more than three tonnes.

The launch was a couple weeks ago now, but it's welcome news. Perhaps a second iteration of the Space Race would get humanity into the wider solar system to stay.

Also: GLSV Mark III rocket conducts 'all-up' launch with GSAT-19 satellite

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday June 29, @04:21AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 29, @04:21AM (#532810)

    (grumble-grumble...what can one expect from some Christians monitoring the science!)

    6,914 lbs. = 3.136138 tonnes

    3 tonnes = 6613.87 lbs.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:26AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:26AM (#532811)

    Earth orbit isn't anywhere near the Moon.

    Look!

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orbit_of_the_Moon#Scale_model [wikipedia.org]

    Space Race? You're fucking deluded.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:46AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:46AM (#532818)

      Wise man say the journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:53AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:53AM (#532820)

        The first step was in 1969. THE LAST STEP WAS IN 1972. The Space Race began AND ENDED before you were even born.

        Get the fuck off my lawn.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:45AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @04:45AM (#532817)

    Does Pakistan have a space program?

