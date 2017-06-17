from the protein-is-good dept.
One of the challenges to aquaculture is that reproduction, as an energy intensive endeavor, makes fish grow more slowly. To solve this problem, Prof. Berta Levavi-Sivan at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem identified tiny molecules named Neurokinin B (NKB) and Neurokinin F (NKF) that are secreted by the brains of fish and play a crucial role in their reproduction. Prof. Levavi-Sivan, a specialist in aquaculture at the Hebrew University's Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment, then developed molecules that neutralize the effect of NKB and NKF. The molecules inhibited fish reproduction and consequently led to increased growth rates.
These inhibitors can now be included in fish feed to ensure better growth rates. For example, young tilapia fed the inhibitors in their food supply for two months gained 25% more weight versus fish that did not receive the supplement. So far, NKB has been found in 20 different species of fish, indicating that this discovery could be effective in a wide variety of species.
Piscine growth hormone.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday June 29, @05:47AM
What's the catch? side effects?
Or will it be like the female British teenager that got enormous boobs because the milk contained growth hormones. Didn't think of that... "oops". Let's not have such events shall we?
Asbestos, DDT, PFOS, smoking etc were all harmless until they were not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @06:20AM
Why not Rice?
Why can't we feed the world with a protein everyone can consume regardless of dietary restriction?
Cue asshats shouting "yo goober where's the meat?"
