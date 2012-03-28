from the are-you-a-net-gain-or-a-net-drain? dept.
Many jobs have spillover effects on the rest of society. For instance, the value of new treatments discovered by biomedical researchers is far greater than what they or their employers get paid, so they have positive spillovers. Other jobs have negative spillovers, such as those that generate pollution.
A forthcoming paper, by economists at UPenn and Yale,1 reports a survey of the economic literature on these spillover benefits for the 11 highest-earning professions.
There’s very little literature, so all these estimates are very, very uncertain, and should be not be taken literally. But it’s interesting reading.
Here are the bottom lines – see more detail on the estimates below. (Note that we already discussed an older version of this paper, but the estimates have been updated since then.)
At the top, researchers who generate +$950,440 in positive externalities; at the bottom, financiers who generate -$104,000 in negative externalities. In a glaring omission, telephone sanitisers were not listed.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @11:49PM (1 child)
Ah yes, the value of the great Augean stables they have produced for future generations to clean out:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4270077/ [nih.gov]
http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/future_tense/2016/04/biomedicine_facing_a_worse_replication_crisis_than_the_one_plaguing_psychology.html [slate.com]
http://www.nature.com/nrd/journal/v10/n9/full/nrd3439-c1.html [nature.com]
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-science-cancer-idUSBRE82R12P20120328 [reuters.com]
http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v483/n7391/full/483531a.html [nature.com]
http://www.sciencemag.org/content/348/6242/1411 [sciencemag.org]
http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.1002165 [plos.org]
http://www.nature.com/news/cancer-reproducibility-project-scales-back-ambitions-1.18938 [nature.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:15AM
The reproducibility project is actually now 4 out of 7 (after dropping an initial 25% because it was impossible for the original labs to explain how they got the results), but they have relaxed the definition of reproduced to allow for changing the protocol:
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/01/rigorous-replication-effort-succeeds-just-two-five-cancer-papers [sciencemag.org]
https://www.sciencealert.com/two-more-cancer-studies-have-just-passed-an-important-reproducibility-test [sciencealert.com]
Why are they changing the protocols when the purpose is to see if others can reproduce your results?... it is like they do not understand the purpose of their actions.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday June 28, @11:50PM (1 child)
CEOs
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 29, @12:22AM
Sports 'stars'/'athletes'.
People who would do badly at "Would you like fries with that?" but get angry when their not paid more and more millions for hitting a baseball.
And CEO's and politicians.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday June 28, @11:58PM (1 child)
Look, I contribute almost a million dollars of value to society!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 29, @12:14AM
Especially "researchers" striving to knock down open doors...
Can we mod the research itself "unsubstantiated flamebait", or just the media for propagating it for clickbait?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday June 29, @12:01AM
...but I'd be interested to see how some other 'professions' turn out, like:
- Patent Assertion Entities
- Lobbyists
- Televangelists
- The cast of Jersey Shore
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday June 29, @12:05AM (1 child)
A friend of mine was a lab assistant at UC Berkeley. The best she could afford was a one-room apartment.
She asked me how she could make more money. I suggested coding. She took some classes, then got an internship at a startup. Quite soon she was offered a permanent position with stock options - founders' options.
It was not long at all before she bought a house in a nice neighborhood. In a little while she hired a contractor to build a second storey on her house.
Now she's a director of a successful company. She often travels to foreign lands to oversee their outsourcing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:17AM
"Now she's a director of a successful company. She often travels to foreign lands to oversee their outsourcing."
She made it, so fuck everyone around her trying to make it here now.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:12AM
Politicians, CEOs, Managers, Executive Staff... probably lots of others I am forgetting. Executive Staff in this case referring to upper administrative staff like at colleges, universities, etc. While I am sure there are a few who are value adds to schools, just like with politicians, ceos, and managers, they are few and far between, and setting the pay bar at those levels hasn't improved society, whether locally in the organization, or regionally, whether county, state, national, or internationally.
If you purged these groups salaries you would have more than enough money to ensure the rest of society was getting paid a liveable wage, although job retention would still depend on outside factors, and internal management's forward thinking, neither of which have been proven helped by higher salaries for executives.
