Which Professions are Paid Too Much Given their Value to Society?

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 28, @11:43PM
from the are-you-a-net-gain-or-a-net-drain? dept.
Career & Education

Phoenix666 writes:

Many jobs have spillover effects on the rest of society. For instance, the value of new treatments discovered by biomedical researchers is far greater than what they or their employers get paid, so they have positive spillovers. Other jobs have negative spillovers, such as those that generate pollution.

A forthcoming paper, by economists at UPenn and Yale,1 reports a survey of the economic literature on these spillover benefits for the 11 highest-earning professions.

There’s very little literature, so all these estimates are very, very uncertain, and should be not be taken literally. But it’s interesting reading.

Here are the bottom lines – see more detail on the estimates below. (Note that we already discussed an older version of this paper, but the estimates have been updated since then.)

(Emphasis in original retained.)

At the top, researchers who generate +$950,440 in positive externalities; at the bottom, financiers who generate -$104,000 in negative externalities. In a glaring omission, telephone sanitisers were not listed.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @11:49PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 28, @11:49PM (#532695)

    For instance, the value of new treatments discovered by biomedical researchers is far greater than what they or their employers get paid, so they have positive spillovers.

    Ah yes, the value of the great Augean stables they have produced for future generations to clean out:

    http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4270077/ [nih.gov]
    http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/future_tense/2016/04/biomedicine_facing_a_worse_replication_crisis_than_the_one_plaguing_psychology.html [slate.com]
    http://www.nature.com/nrd/journal/v10/n9/full/nrd3439-c1.html [nature.com]
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-science-cancer-idUSBRE82R12P20120328 [reuters.com]
    http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v483/n7391/full/483531a.html [nature.com]
    http://www.sciencemag.org/content/348/6242/1411 [sciencemag.org]
    http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.1002165 [plos.org]
    http://www.nature.com/news/cancer-reproducibility-project-scales-back-ambitions-1.18938 [nature.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:15AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:15AM (#532706)

      The reproducibility project is actually now 4 out of 7 (after dropping an initial 25% because it was impossible for the original labs to explain how they got the results), but they have relaxed the definition of reproduced to allow for changing the protocol:
      http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/01/rigorous-replication-effort-succeeds-just-two-five-cancer-papers [sciencemag.org]

      Both managed to reproduce important parts of the previous research, meaning four out of the seven experiments so far replicated have backed up findings.

      The results weren't all perfect replications, so the news isn't glowing. In spite of the inhibitor in the replicated 2011 study reducing the growth of cancer cells in mice, the new study didn't replicate a prolonging of their lives.

      But since the new study deviated slightly from the previous method, some researchers think it's important to not read too much into such a difference.

      https://www.sciencealert.com/two-more-cancer-studies-have-just-passed-an-important-reproducibility-test [sciencealert.com]

      Why are they changing the protocols when the purpose is to see if others can reproduce your results?... it is like they do not understand the purpose of their actions.

  • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday June 28, @11:50PM (1 child)

    by stretch611 (6199) on Wednesday June 28, @11:50PM (#532697)

    CEOs

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 29, @12:22AM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 29, @12:22AM (#532710) Homepage Journal

      Sports 'stars'/'athletes'.

      People who would do badly at "Would you like fries with that?" but get angry when their not paid more and more millions for hitting a baseball.

      And CEO's and politicians.

      --
      

  • (Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday June 28, @11:58PM (1 child)

    by richtopia (3160) on Wednesday June 28, @11:58PM (#532699) Homepage Journal

    Look, I contribute almost a million dollars of value to society!

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 29, @12:14AM

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday June 29, @12:14AM (#532705)

      Especially "researchers" striving to knock down open doors...

      Can we mod the research itself "unsubstantiated flamebait", or just the media for propagating it for clickbait?

  • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday June 29, @12:01AM

    by Mykl (1112) on Thursday June 29, @12:01AM (#532700)

    ...but I'd be interested to see how some other 'professions' turn out, like:
    - Patent Assertion Entities
    - Lobbyists
    - Televangelists
    - The cast of Jersey Shore

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday June 29, @12:05AM (1 child)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Thursday June 29, @12:05AM (#532701) Homepage Journal

    A friend of mine was a lab assistant at UC Berkeley. The best she could afford was a one-room apartment.

    She asked me how she could make more money. I suggested coding. She took some classes, then got an internship at a startup. Quite soon she was offered a permanent position with stock options - founders' options.

    It was not long at all before she bought a house in a nice neighborhood. In a little while she hired a contractor to build a second storey on her house.

    Now she's a director of a successful company. She often travels to foreign lands to oversee their outsourcing.

    
    we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:17AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:17AM (#532707)

      "Now she's a director of a successful company. She often travels to foreign lands to oversee their outsourcing."

      She made it, so fuck everyone around her trying to make it here now.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:12AM (#532704)

    Politicians, CEOs, Managers, Executive Staff... probably lots of others I am forgetting. Executive Staff in this case referring to upper administrative staff like at colleges, universities, etc. While I am sure there are a few who are value adds to schools, just like with politicians, ceos, and managers, they are few and far between, and setting the pay bar at those levels hasn't improved society, whether locally in the organization, or regionally, whether county, state, national, or internationally.

    If you purged these groups salaries you would have more than enough money to ensure the rest of society was getting paid a liveable wage, although job retention would still depend on outside factors, and internal management's forward thinking, neither of which have been proven helped by higher salaries for executives.

