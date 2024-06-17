An interesting follow-up on the SN story "CEO of Computer Management Services Inc. Murdered During Home Invasion":

After the fleeing suspects crashed and ran into the woods, police set up a perimeter with road checkpoints.

Soon, a Lyft driver approached a checkpoint and told police she was picking up a passenger nearby.

"This may be one of our suspects trying to leave the scene," Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb thought of the person being picked up. So Babb and three officers got into his car, which happened to be identical to the Lyft driver's. They got the location of the suspect from the Lyft driver and simply drove to the suspect, posing as his ride. "The subject walked all the way up, was about to open the door and get in our vehicle, when we exited and identified ourself" said Sheriff Babb. The suspect fled and got about 100 yards into the woods before being taken into custody. "That was something that was unique for us," Babb said, "a first time for us."

Link: http://www.myajc.com/news/police-use-lyft-trojan-horse-find-murder-suspect/vyciTzxxuGxsOhsWgDzcEI/

Note: Link is paywalled, but allows four articles to be read before paying.