from the Greeks-would-be-proud dept.
An interesting follow-up on the SN story "CEO of Computer Management Services Inc. Murdered During Home Invasion":
After the fleeing suspects crashed and ran into the woods, police set up a perimeter with road checkpoints.
Soon, a Lyft driver approached a checkpoint and told police she was picking up a passenger nearby.
"This may be one of our suspects trying to leave the scene," Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb thought of the person being picked up. So Babb and three officers got into his car, which happened to be identical to the Lyft driver's. They got the location of the suspect from the Lyft driver and simply drove to the suspect, posing as his ride.
"The subject walked all the way up, was about to open the door and get in our vehicle, when we exited and identified ourself" said Sheriff Babb. The suspect fled and got about 100 yards into the woods before being taken into custody. "That was something that was unique for us," Babb said, "a first time for us."
Link: http://www.myajc.com/news/police-use-lyft-trojan-horse-find-murder-suspect/vyciTzxxuGxsOhsWgDzcEI/
Note: Link is paywalled, but allows four articles to be read before paying.
Related Stories
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Albert DeMagnus, the 74-year old founder and CEO of Computer Management Services, Inc. was stabbed to death during a home invasion.
When Deputies responded to the home at approximately 2:30 a.m., they found DeMangus with a stab wound. He was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homeowner’s wife told authorities three men demanded cash and jewelry before taking the victim’s gray Lexus and leaving the scene. That’s when she called 911.
Deputies spotted the Lexus near the scene of the home invasion, Babb said. The stolen car crashed in the area of Jimmie Mayfield Boulevard and Bradley Drive and two men ran, he said. Deputies and Fayetteville police officers found located both men.
Jeffrey Lee Wallace, 22, of Atlanta, and Kavion Wyzeenski Tookes, 21, of Decatur, were both arrested and being held Friday night at the Fayette County jail.
One suspect remains at large.
DeMagnus' firm, Computer Management Services, Inc. (CMS) is an Information Technology (IT) augmentation firm that provides IT services to Fortune 500 Companies, the Federal Government, and State and Local Agencies.
ARTICLE: http://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/year-old-ceo-stabbed-death-during-home-invasion/LYI93lCxKasTsT1cncg3zL/