NASA Panel Notes Progress Towards Commercial Crew Flights

posted by martyb on Thursday June 29, @01:41PM
takyon writes:

https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2017/06/commercial-crew-providers-significant-progress-flights/

As the mid-way point of 2017 arrives, both of NASA's Commercial Crew Program service providers are making significant progress toward the first uncrewed test flights of their Dragon and Starliner capsules. At their second quarter 2017 meeting, the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel [ASAP]noted this progress while also discussing outstanding concerns regarding the program and vehicles as well as the positive steps being taken to address these matters.

[...] Currently, SpaceX is on track to be the first to perform their uncrewed flight, known as SpX Demo-1, with Dr. Donald McErlean reporting to the ASAP that the flight continues to target a launch later this year.

Currently, both NASA and SpaceX hold that SpX Demo-1 will fly by the end of the year – though L2 level KSC scheduling claims the mission has potentially slipped to March 2018.

Regardless, SpX Demo-1 will be followed – under the current plan – by Boeing's uncrewed OFT (Orbital Flight Test) in mid-2018.

Any guesses on when the first commercial crew flight with actual human passengers will lift off?

