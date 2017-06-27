Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

India's Martian MOM Clocks Up 1,000 Days Circling the Red Planet

posted by mrpg on Thursday June 29, @08:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the NCC-NEHRU dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

India's Mars Orbiter Mission – aka MOM – has celebrated its 1,000th Earth day in orbit around the red planet.

The probe arrived on November 5, 2013 and last week ticked over into four figures. The mission cost a pittance or, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) puts it, MOM "is credited with many laurels like cost-effectiveness, short period of realisation, economical mass-budget, miniaturisation of five heterogeneous science payloads etc."

But the agency has detailed that recent efforts to keep MOM circling Mars have come at a cost. AS ISRO explains, MOM is periodically eclipsed and cannot see the sun during those times. As the craft's batteries are designed to survive only a 100-minute eclipse, a pending eight-hour eclipse presented a problem.

MOM solved it by burning its engines for 431 seconds to reach a new orbit in which it won't be eclipsed again until September 2017. But in so doing it burned 20 kilograms of propellant, leaving just 13kg in the tank.

That's not an immediate problem, because the craft only used about 7kg between its orbital insertion in late 2013 and the January 2017 eclipse-avoidance manoeuvres. But just 13kg left, the craft has scant resources if it needs to avoid another long eclipse, or conduct a long burn for some other reason.

Congratulations to the India space program on the achievement!

Original Submission


«  The United States Space Corps Wants You...
India's Martian MOM Clocks Up 1,000 Days Circling the Red Planet | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.