Pornhub's Newest Videos Can Reach Out and Touch You

Phoenix666 writes:

The future of sex could be pretty interactive, but it's starting with men.

Top porn streaming company Pornhub announced a new channel of interactive videos that will work with the latest generation of connected male sex toys. The videos, according Pornhub, will work with the Fleshlight Launch and Kiiroo Onyx, featuring "an eclectic mix of content, offering an assortment of themes and appealing to various target audiences."

Sex toys and content geared to women are arriving later on, working with OhMiBod, We-Vibe, Lovense Lush and Kiiroo Pearl, but Pornhub didn't confirm when.

The new interactive channel will also work with VR eventually, combining the synced content with immersive video.

Thank goodness. I'm fresh out of latinum for Quark's holosuites.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:37AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:37AM (#532893)

    If it can be controlled via the internet then it can be hacked via the internet. The first news story about a DDoS of these devices will be a rather interesting mix of euphemisms and innuendo.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:44AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:44AM (#532895)

      What would the hackers do? cause pre-ejaculation? ;)

      Now VR could actually set of epilepsy etc which can have consequences.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:51AM (#532898)

    perfect for low res streaming

