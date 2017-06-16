from the skills-not-degrees dept.
America has more than 6 million vacant jobs, yet the country is "facing a serious skills gap," Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta recently said. And last week his boss, President Donald Trump, said he wants to close this gap by directing $100 million of federal money into apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships in the U.S. are generally known for training workers for blue collar jobs like plumbers or electricians, but with a little tweak, they could be the path to lucrative, white collar tech jobs across the country. Not just in coastal cities, but also in the Midwest, South, and across the Great Plains.
But to get there we need to erase the notion that highly paid jobs require a college degree. It's not always true. LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, among others, has called for a shift in focus: "skills, not degrees. It's not skills at the exclusion of degrees. It's just expanding our perspective to go beyond degrees."
An academic degree signals to employers that a person has successfully completed a course of study, but it does not provide a clear assessment of someone's skills. Companies, especially in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industries, are shifting their recruiting process from "where did you study?" to "what can you do?".
Germans have long cited their apprenticeship system as a factor in their economic success. Would it help America and elsewhere, too?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday June 29, @06:35PM (1 child)
As long as there is HR heads in the loop, this will just be talk and no business. Especially when generalists of any kind (MBA) are at the helm.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 29, @06:49PM
If you're hiring a trade guy to help with your crew, you ask "what can you do?" (or the Spanish/Polish/Armenian translation, if you like to save cash).
If you have an HR department with a pile of resumes, they need "what's the expected education" as a way to start sorting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @06:37PM (3 children)
You just don't have the youth.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday June 29, @06:39PM (2 children)
I get lots of interviews but when they see my grey hair they start coming up with reasons not to hire me.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @06:43PM
Clearly you should find your niche by claiming a disability to fill a diversity hire quota.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 29, @07:43PM
Bit of hair dye, spot of makeup, and you'll look as good as fotie.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday June 29, @06:38PM
the claimed shortage now is a half million, and expected to be a million by 2020.
I cry bullshit on that. I know lots of coders who can't find work.
I've got an iPhone App I'm working on. Once it's in the App Store I should be able to get work as an iOS coder. But I won't qualify for Android despite having Java experience, and lots of other experience.
If a job post wants Python, they would do just as well hiring a Perl coder then training them.
There is no longer any budget for on-the-job training yet we are all expected to already have the required skills when we apply.
I once lost a contract because I didn't know GeoDjango. That job didn't really require GeoDjango, the client must have come up with that himself without asking someone who really knew Django.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @06:47PM (4 children)
Long past due. I've been bitching about this since the '90s.
Programmers, admins, data centre maintenance - all those and related groups could and should be trained by apprenticeship. A modern apprenticeship includes classroom time, so you can get in your classes on big-O notation, and computer organisation, and different classes of languages (machine code, asm, procedural, modular, object, flow, functional, logic, stack ....), management of network cables and electrical cables and fibre and all that good stuff.
And then you can go and put it into practice under the eye of a master who has a couple of decades of experience.
And then if you really want to, you can push for training in the sciences. Because hey, why not? But you don't end up with masses of study debt, you do have XX years of experience with real technology, and you're productive.
Makes sense now; made sense then. Should have been done when Reagan was in office, really.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 29, @07:04PM (3 children)
It was done when Reagan was in office. I was self taught, as was about half the programmers at my company. Started with 8086 assembly, moved to C.
Decided to go to college in my mid-20's when I realized that if I ever wanted a different job I was gonna have to have that useless piece of paper.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 29, @07:09PM (2 children)
> I realized that if I ever wanted a different job I was gonna have to have that useless piece of paper
A bit self-contradictory, isn't it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @07:45PM (1 child)
No, HR departments rely on pieces of paper because they are incapable of doing their job.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday June 29, @07:52PM
If they rely on the pieces of paper, said paper is not useless, descriptivist-ly.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 1) by arcz on Thursday June 29, @07:50PM
I can tell the university system is not quite adequate to prepare people for real world work. Glad to see this change.
