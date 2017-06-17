from the start-counting-carbs dept.
A large, nationally representative survey in 2013 of adults in China finds that the estimated overall prevalence of diabetes was about 11 percent and that of prediabetes was nearly 36 percent, according to a study published by JAMA.
Previous studies have shown increasing prevalence of diabetes in China, which now has the world's largest diabetes epidemic. To provide more recent estimates of the prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes, Linhong Wang, Ph.D., of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, and Yonghua Hu, M.D., of Peking University, Beijing, and colleagues analyzed data from a nationally representative survey conducted in 2013 in mainland China, which included 170,287 participants. Fasting plasma glucose and hemoglobin A1c levels were measured for all participants. Diabetes and prediabetes were defined according to the 2010 American Diabetes Association criteria.
[...] The authors write that the prevalence of diabetes of 10.9 percent was only slightly lower than the prevalence of total diabetes in the U.S. population (12-14 percent) in 2011-2012. The estimated prevalence of prediabetes in China (35.7 percent) was similar to the U.S. (36.5 percent in 2011-2012). Overall, 47 percent of the Chinese adult population was estimated to have either diabetes or prediabetes, slightly lower than the 49 percent to 52 percent estimate in the U.S. population.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday June 29, @11:33PM (2 children)
I stopped drinking Coca-Cola and started drinking unsweetened iced tea. (I don't like the taste of artificial sweeteners.)
That same blood test showed that my cholesterol was too high, but in the month before the test I ate a three pound pack of bacon ends and pieces. If you can find those they're much cheaper than bacon strips at the cost of not being photogenic.
MMMMMmmmm... bacon.
I also stopped eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, now I eat peanut butter and banana sandwiches. There's still some sugar but not nearly as much.
If you have prediabetes you can reverse it with proper nutrition and exersize.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @11:42PM (1 child)
hey man.. thanks for showing up as i was reviewing my post. its good to know that .. uh .. you grok this too!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 30, @12:11AM
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @11:39PM
listen, the natives everywhere can't handle the food that makes us sick either.
i may not mean *you* personally, but you know what its like with the fat folks all around.
eat.. get hungry.. eat some more.
this loudmouth is _not_ wrong when he explains it. he's loud and not wrong on a lot of things and if you wonder what to do about slowly loosing your shape .. or having to manage diabetes .. or have someone else with these concerns .. go to the link (about something else, really) and start reading at the numbered list: https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?singlepost=3423046 [market-ticker.org] ... then browse through the rest of the health topics and read him ranting about that same thing 10 different ways, with each variation adding factual nuggets you should get into your brain .. and into the understanding of natives everywhere.
i live with 60% of my calories from fat. i'm 53. i'm never tired or hungry. i wear the same sizes that i wore 20 years ago. i have zero inflammatory markers, no chronic disease, nothing slowly failing. i'm just not a loudmouth. its been years that i had bread or pasta or potatoes, decades since snack bars or fizzy drinks and i used to love them. but butter and other derided fats give me a superior brain that energy, more reserves than you can shake a stick at. its called a nutritional advantage. no sH*t. save your-selves! :)
and no. its not my genes and neither you nor the natives are doomed by them either. its the high-profit low value food on the macro level.
