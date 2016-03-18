from the I-just-needed-a-pencil dept.
A year after failing to acquire Office Depot, Staples is being bought:
On Wednesday, it [Sycamore Partners] agreed to acquire Staples Inc. for about $6.9 billion in one of the largest retail deals of the year, a wager that the office-supply chain can re-emerge as a modern seller of business services.
[...] Sycamore, saying it was attracted to Staples' "iconic brand," is paying $10.25 a share for the retailer, according to a statement on Wednesday. That represents a 12 percent premium to its share price on Tuesday, before reports surfaced that the transaction was close to be being completed.
The deal caps more than a year of turmoil for Staples, which was thwarted in an attempt to make its own acquisition in May 2016. The company had tried to purchase Office Depot Inc. in a $6.3 billion deal that would have unified the two largest office-supply sellers, but the transaction was opposed by antitrust regulators.
Staples wants to merge with Office Depot, which recently acquired Office Max. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has other plans:
Staples and Office Depot face anti-trust lawyers for the Federal Trade Commission in U.S. District Court on Monday. The companies are fighting to complete their $6.3 billion proposed merger — an acquisition by Staples that follows Office Depot's acquisition of competitor Office Max. The FTC argues that allowing the remaining no. 1 and no. 2 office-supply chains in America to hitch up will create monopoly market conditions and restrict competition.
Last week, the CEOs of Staples and Office Depot issued an open letter saying the FTC's analysis is "flawed" and reflects "a deep misunderstanding of the competitive landscape." They argued that after they merge, they will still face significant competition to sell office supplies at the lowest price, and promised that they will pass those savings on to customers.
Efraim Levy, equity analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, agreed with the CEOs' assertion that the market for office supplies has been transformed in recent years by ubiquitous online-commerce opportunities. "You just have to make an electronic click on your screen," Levy said. "If Staples or Office Depot or the combination doesn't have the best prices compared to Amazon or others, consumers have an easy opportunity to make their purchases elsewhere."
More coverage at Reuters.
A federal judge has blocked Staples' attempted $6.3 billion acquisition of Office Depot, citing anti-competitive concerns:
"Today's court ruling is great news for business customers in the office supply market. This deal would eliminate head-to-head competition between Staples and Office Depot and likely lead to higher prices and lower quality service for large businesses that buy office supplies," Debbie Feinstein, the director of the Federal Trade Commission bureau of competition, said in a statement.
The proposed merger was fraught from the beginning. The deal would have combined the country's largest office supply retailer, Staples, with the second largest, Office Depot.
Regulators had stopped Office Depot and Staples from merging nearly two decades ago. But the companies argued that the competitive landscape had changed dramatically since then. More business functions are now done online and there is declining demand for paper-based office supplies. Staples and Office Depot have also faced increasing competition from retail giants such as Amazon and Wal-Mart.
Also at CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, and MarketWatch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @12:59AM (1 child)
Staples had a big sign declaring "We Fix Computers!" but they wouldn't hire me to "Fix Computers!"
I haven't set foot in a Staples since.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday June 30, @01:38AM
I wish you had spoken sooner. I would have put in a word for you with Mitt. Because I always put you, the American worker, first. #MAGA
