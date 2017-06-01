from the Search-the-personals? dept.
Individuals in polyamorous relationships report more commitment and investment with their primary partners and report more time spent on sex with their secondary partners, a new study authored by Western researchers has found.
While previous research suggests that consensually non-monogamous relationships do not significantly differ from monogamous relationships on a number of relationship-quality indicators, this is one of the first studies to examine potential differences in the relationship dynamics between an individual's multiple partners, said lead author Rhonda Balzarini, a PhD candidate in the Psychology.
The authors asked 1,308 people in online questionnaires (drawn from polyamorous affinity groups on social media) about the dynamics of their polyamorous relationships.
"The study suggests people who are 'primary' partners – those who share a household and finances, for example – experience greater commitment and investment in the relationship. However, the secondary partnership experiences greater proportion of time spent on sex, and this remains a factor even when we account for relationship length and living arrangements," she said.
Does this explain why kings and sultans had harems?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 30, @02:43AM
Snow..... Comments?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @02:48AM (3 children)
Polygamy has a bad reputation but I don't see why there are laws against it. I'd prefer that the government stayed out of marriage entirely and only recognised civil unions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @03:23AM
But teh gays! I'm religious and must compulsively control other people's lives!
er.. let me try this:
OMG gay marriage! Sodom! Gomorrah! Tradition! AIDS!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday June 30, @03:26AM
Right or wrong, property and other rights are transferred/merged in a marriage. It's one reason that same sex commitments must be equally respected. Polygamy can confuse the situation a bit in the inheritance department.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @03:28AM
There are laws against it because it completely fucks over the other people out there. The FLDS has to routinely find reasons to kick out 2/3 of the men in order for the remaining men to get their 3 wives. Everytime a husband takes a second wife, they're depriving another man of the opportunity to find love as there's now one less woman out there looking for a husband.
These sorts of arrangements really shouldn't be encouraged.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @03:02AM
"Wife" is a property relation in Patriarchial cultures, and creates all kind a worry about cuckolding. "Little Wife", as they say in Thai, is just for entertainment, or back-up progeny, to keep wealth in the family. So I suggest we reverse this. Women own all the shit. "Husband" for the legitimate heirs, and "little husbands", like Snow, for just entertainment. Someone once pointed out, (Mark Twain), that polyandry makes much more sense, since a woman can handle multiple males much better than the opposite.
But, just imagine. People loving each other just for who they are, and no attempting to control or possess them? Monogamy is a step to that, because almost all multiple marriage ends up in jealously, hierarchy, buggery, or assassination. Careful, Snow!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @03:14AM (1 child)
Surveys internet social media dedicated to having sex with multiple people while in a relationship. Discovers people who spend their time on social media talking about it speak fondly of it. I'm certain there's no sampling bias, survivorship bias, or anything like that. Amazing work that continues to emphasize the fundamental value of psychology in modern society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @03:28AM
Crap.
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Friday June 30, @03:27AM
So I know there's still some debate on whether or not the biological imperative is actually a thing or something enforced by society. But I don't care about that. Because por que no ambos
Anyway, this kind of scenario fits how one would think nature would work. You've got a partner and then you've got things you hump. Random humping is a thing that happens in nature. Monogamy kind of goes against how many species (besides the ones that birth in dozens of eggs) propagate. If the thinking that we are instinctively driven to reproduce is correct (and why would it not be, we'd be so extinct otherwise) people probably find happiness for the same reason friends with benefits do.
Not that I am advocating one way or the other. If there are people that actually do it that aren't goddamned mormons or something by all means. But I hope if they have the time to invest in that they also bother using condoms. We don't have tigers and lions eating 20 of us a day anymore. Don't overfill the tire.
Also Kings had harems for the same reason everyone else in history had sex slaves I imagine. As far as the king was concerned I'm sure it was a super great 'partnership' though. Especially for the castrated butlers.
