from the proof-is-how-you-measure-alcohol-content dept.
The highest court of the European Union ruled [last week] that courts can consider whether a vaccination led to someone developing an illness even when there is no scientific proof.
The decision was issued on Wednesday in relation to the case of a Frenchman known as Mr. J.W., who was immunized against hepatitis B in late 1998-99. About a year later, Mr. J.W. was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In 2006, he and his family sued vaccine-maker Sanofi Pasteur in an attempt to be compensated for the damage they claim he suffered due to the vaccine. Mr. J.W. died in 2011.
France’s Court of Appeal ruled there was no causal link between the hepatitis B vaccine and multiple sclerosis, and dismissed the case. Numerous studies have found no relationship between the hepatitis B shot and multiple sclerosis.
[...] the EU’s top court said that despite the lack of scientific consensus on the issue, a vaccine could be considered defective if there was “specific and consistent evidence,” including the time between a vaccine’s administration and the onset of a disease, an individual’s previous state of health, the lack of any family history of the disease and a significant number of reported cases of the disease occurring following vaccination.
[...] Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician and vaccines expert at the University of Pennsylvania, said the criteria used by the court made no sense — and are similar to those used by vaccine injury compensation programs in the United States.
“Using those criteria, you could reasonably make the case that someone should be compensated for developing leukemia after eating a peanut butter sandwich,” he said.
https://www.apnews.com/b0dd5e7933564f45bd3f4d55eedd40ae/EU-court:-Vaccines-can-be-blamed-for-problems-without-proof
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hepatitis_B
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multiple_sclerosis
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday June 30, @04:05AM
This ruling is so stupid and unbelievable it defies the imagination. How the hell did Jenny McCarthy get on the EU top court?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @04:05AM
You won't find it in the EU. But if you're a scammer looking for a quick buck, welcome to the continent!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @04:18AM (1 child)
...is a bitch.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Fluffeh on Friday June 30, @04:48AM
No, the fallacy isn't a bitch at all. The consequences of the fallacy not being recognised as such is a bitch.
However, the wording of the EU court might not be as open and shut as the headline suggests. Note this:
Basically saying "You can't rule it out" much more than saying the vaccine is at fault.
However, more interesting to me is the followup, which isn't mentioned anywhere in the summary here:
Basically that says "You can't rule the vaccine out because it hasn't done something before - but we aren't saying that it did this either. You sort it out." to the French court system. Interesting.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday June 30, @04:38AM
Not content to write our laws, pass taxes and generally rule over us, now the robed monsters claim the right to define Science too? When do we tell them no? Because that is the only way it stops, so long as we worship the long dead Rule of Law they appear all too willing to continue to abuse our nostalgia. It is worst in the West but we see news accounts from around the world of judges believing they are supreme rulers.
In most cases the other governmental agencies do not interfere because they support the action but know they are too politically accountable to implement the policy. But this one is mind boggling in the overreach implied in it.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @04:43AM (1 child)
Makes sense to me. If there's a signification correlation to a vaccine then it's worth looking into if a batch was contaminated. If everyone who ate canned cheese one year were found to have high levels of lead in the body a year later then the it's worth looking into if the can or cheese manufacture used banned products in their production lines. A case shouldn't be completely dismissed without investigation because scientifically cheese doesn't contain lead. It could have been added!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 30, @04:56AM
It may be grounds for an investigation. But not a general conclusion. Seems they fallen into the trap of confusing correlation with causation. They are defect and should be removed from influence.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Friday June 30, @04:46AM (1 child)
...they work for the EU.
Presumably we should also be able to sue for other unproven, but 'possible' relationships?
- American Sitcoms and brain damage
- Video Game Consoles and arthritis / osteoporosis
- Twitter and ADHD
- HFCS and obesity. Oh wait, that one was proven...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Friday June 30, @04:51AM
Amusingly, the way I read it - yes, you can, and the courts can't dismiss it out of hand if there's no evidence to prove your statement, but I also read it as the evidence burden being on you to supply the link between those two things. The courts just aren't allowed to toss it out because the evidence DOESN'T exist to support your argument.
Reply to This
Parent