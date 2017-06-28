For many complex diseases, you’ll find that there are a couple of hypotheses floating around them that are hard to prove and hard to disprove: one is that they’re actually caused by some (as yet unrecognized) infectious agent, and the other is that that they’re actually an autoimmune/inflammatory disorder. You can also recognize that these two can have features in common, as seen in something like Guillian-Barré syndrome, where a (usually innocuous and often hardly noticed) viral infection or other stimulus can lead to a sudden autoimmune crisis. A whole list of conditions have had such explanations attached to them, more or less persuasively: Alzheimer’s, obesity, various forms of arthritis (with little doubt on the autoimmune side), diabetes (Type I, certainly, but even Type II), multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and more. Those links lead mainly to autoimmune explanations, but infectious-agent hypotheses are found quite easily as well, and going back many years.

A new paper adds what might be strong evidence to the Parkinson’s explanation. It’s been known for some time that there’s an association between the disease and MHC (major histocompatibility complex) alleles although (at the same time) having another autoimmune disease doesn’t seem to raise the risk for Parkinson’s itself. That’s interesting, in that the brain has mostly been thought of as an “immunoprivileged” compartment, but it’s also been increasingly clear that this doctrine is not as solid as it might be.