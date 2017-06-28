from the making-progress dept.
Dr. Lowe, from In The Pipeline, wrote Parkinson’s As An Autoimmune Disease: More Evidence:
For many complex diseases, you’ll find that there are a couple of hypotheses floating around them that are hard to prove and hard to disprove: one is that they’re actually caused by some (as yet unrecognized) infectious agent, and the other is that that they’re actually an autoimmune/inflammatory disorder. You can also recognize that these two can have features in common, as seen in something like Guillian-Barré syndrome, where a (usually innocuous and often hardly noticed) viral infection or other stimulus can lead to a sudden autoimmune crisis. A whole list of conditions have had such explanations attached to them, more or less persuasively: Alzheimer’s, obesity, various forms of arthritis (with little doubt on the autoimmune side), diabetes (Type I, certainly, but even Type II), multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and more. Those links lead mainly to autoimmune explanations, but infectious-agent hypotheses are found quite easily as well, and going back many years.
A new paper adds what might be strong evidence to the Parkinson’s explanation. It’s been known for some time that there’s an association between the disease and MHC (major histocompatibility complex) alleles although (at the same time) having another autoimmune disease doesn’t seem to raise the risk for Parkinson’s itself. That’s interesting, in that the brain has mostly been thought of as an “immunoprivileged” compartment, but it’s also been increasingly clear that this doctrine is not as solid as it might be.
From the research article:
Approximately 40% of the participants with Parkinson’s disease in our cohort exhibited immune responses to α-syn epitopes, and these responses may reflect variations in disease progression or environmental factors. The fraction of patients who display these responses in classic autoimmune disorders such as type-1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis is often around 20–50%. As with type-1 diabetes, which features epitopes that are derived from both preproinsulin and additional proteins, it may be that epitopes related to Parkinson’s disease are derived from α-syn and additional proteins.
In short, the researchers found that the immune system in patients with Parkinson's disease can recognize the protein associated with it and induce a response that will kill neurons. If Parkinson's disease is autoimmune, then current therapies for other autoimmune diseases may also be relevant for Parkinson's disease.
Research Article: https://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v546/n7660/full/nature22815.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parkinson%27s_disease
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Autoimmune_disease
Previous discussion of Multiple Sclerosis treatment: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/06/13/1038232
Related Stories
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
By obliterating the broken immune systems of patients with severe forms of multiple sclerosis, then sowing fresh, defect-free systems with transplanted stem cells, researchers can thwart the degenerative autoimmune disease—but it comes at a price.
In a small phase II trial of 24 MS patients, the treatment halted or reversed the disease in 70 percent of patients for three years after the transplant. Eight patients saw that improvement last for seven and a half years, researchers report in the Lancet. This means that some of those patients went from being wheelchair-bound to walking and being active again. But to reach that success, many suffered through severe side effects, such as life threatening infections and organ damage from toxicity brought on by the aggressive chemotherapy required to annihilate the body’s immune system. One patient died from complications of the treatment, which represents a four percent fatality rate.
Moreover, while the risks may be worthwhile to some patients with rapidly progressing forms of MS—a small percentage of MS patients—the researchers also caution that the trial was small and did not include a control group.
“Larger clinical trials will be important to confirm these results,” study coauthor Mark Freedman of University of Ottawa said in a statement. “Since this is an aggressive treatment, the potential benefits should be weighed against the risks of serious complications associated with [this stem cell transplant], and this treatment should only be offered in specialist centres experienced both in multiple sclerosis treatment and stem cell therapy, or as part of a clinical trial,” he added.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @07:41AM
Reply to This