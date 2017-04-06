from the man's-inhumanity-to-man dept.
American officials have seen chemical weapons activity at a Syrian air base that was used in the spring nerve gas attack on rebel-held territory, the Defense Department said on Tuesday, scrambling to explain what prompted a White House statement a day earlier that Syria would "pay a heavy price" if it carried out another one.
Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters that what looked like active preparations for a chemical attack were seen at Al Shayrat airfield, which was struck in April by American cruise missiles two days after the Syrian government dropped bombs loaded with toxic chemicals in northern Syria. Another Defense Department official said that an aircraft shelter at Al Shayrat that had been hit by an American Tomahawk missile was being used for the preparation.
Syrian and Russian officials rejected the accusation, calling the White House statement a provocation.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 30, @08:57AM
It has the same smell as the WMDs that Iraqi Saddam supposedly was to have. Is there a independent hard evidence chain linking Syrian/Russian command to manufacture, transport and make use of these chemical weapons? and not simply being IS etc that have manufactured these devices in a house that got bombed and that combination then had the same effect as dropping a chemical WMD?
"Assad did it" (tm)..
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday June 30, @09:18AM
Is this like the WMD in Iraq? Fake intelligence yet again, to justify what the US wants to do anyway? Sorry, guys, your government's credibility is zero, if not negative. No one believes anything coming out of D.C. anymore...
This is coming too soon after the US shot down a Syrian plane that was attacking ISIS. Of course, we know that the US is supporting anyone (including ISIS) who will help bring down the Syrian government. Why the US is trying to bring down Syria, after seeing the disasters created in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya? Who knows?
The previous US claim of chemical weapons, used to justify the attack on a Syrian airbase, was also nonsense. The US claimed Sarin had been used, which is a contact poison. Yet we saw footage of the emergency workers, apparently immediately after the attack, handling patients and objects while completely unprotected. So...no contact poison after all. The script writers really need to do better research.
So this latest is presumably yet more propaganda, being prepared to justify whatever idiocy is about to happen next.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
