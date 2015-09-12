from the What-would-YOU-do? dept.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has published a report including the number of individuals known to have taken their lives under California's end of life bill. The law requires the CDPH to provide annual reports about the effects of the law. 111 people have died after taking prescribed aid-in-dying drugs from June 9th, 2016 to December 31st, 2016 (subsequent reports will cover full calendar years):
The law — which allows terminally ill adults to obtain life-ending drugs from their doctors — took effect on June 9, 2016. Between then and the end of the year, 191 people received prescriptions under the act and 111 people died after taking prescribed aid-in-dying drugs, according to a report released Tuesday by the California Department of Public Health.
In that time period, a total of 258 people began the end-of-life process under the law, which requires patients to make two verbal requests to their doctors at least 15 days apart.
Previously: California Legislature Approves Bill Legalizing Physician-Assisted Suicide - UK Reject Similar Law
California to Permit Assisted Suicide Starting June 9th, Could Raise Smoking Age to 21
The California legislature on Friday approved a bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients despite opposition from religious and disability rights groups, sending it to Democratic Governor Jerry Brown for his approval or veto.
The bill would allow mentally competent patients to request a prescription that would end their lives if two doctors agree the patients have only six months to live.
The measure, based on a similar law in Oregon, passed the state Senate on Friday on a vote of 23-14, after passing the Assembly on Wednesday.
However, in the UK, things are very different:
Assisted Dying Bill: UK MPs Reject 'Right To Die' Law
MPs have rejected plans for a right to die in England and Wales in their first vote on the issue in almost 20 years.
In a free vote in the Commons, 118 MPs were in favour and 330 against plans to allow some terminally ill adults to end their lives with medical supervision.
In a passionate debate, some argued the plans allowed a "dignified and peaceful death" while others said they were "totally unacceptable".
Pro-assisted dying campaigners said the result showed MPs were out of touch.
California Governor Jerry Brown signed the End of Life Option Act in October, permitting medically assisted suicide, but the legislation could not take effect until 90 days after the special legislative session in which it was passed ended. The session ended on March 10th, so the bill is set to go into effect on June 9th. Here are some more details about the Act:
As written, the law requires two doctors to agree, before prescribing the drugs, that a patient has six months or less to live. Patients must be able to swallow the medication themselves and must affirm in writing, 48 hours before taking the medication, that they will do so.
California is the fifth state to permit this option at the end of life. It joins Vermont, Oregon, Washington and Montana.
The California legislature has also raised the age required to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. The governor has not yet indicated whether he will sign the legislation. Hawaii previously raised the minimum smoking age to 21 in early January:
A week ago, the California Assembly approved the measure, which — in addition to raising the age limit — regulates electronic cigarettes the same as tobacco products, expands smoke-free areas, increases smoking bans and allows counties to levy higher taxes on cigarettes than the 87-cent per pack state tax. According to NPR member station KQED, the Assembly's vote came a few days after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors increased the age to buy tobacco products to 21.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by WalksOnDirt on Friday June 30, @01:24PM (3 children)
I'm happy to hear it is working. Someday I may need it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @01:32PM (2 children)
What happened to the other 80 prescriptions? That seems like either a lot of failures, or a lot of dangerous drug prescriptions in the wild if they were fulfilled but not used.
The followup: Did the 'killed themselves' have to be used in the title? Seems like there are less charged ways of saying it, like '111 people have been assisted in choosing their own time to die.'
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @01:46PM
Yes because we don't want to call a spade a spade. Let's obfuscate and make it dreamy.
I find it funny that so many people support this "right to choose"
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday June 30, @02:00PM
This was my first question to, what happened to the 80 people that went thru the process and got the prescription but then didn't die. Did they have a last minute change of heart? Are they still sitting at home starring at the pills? Did they die of their illness or? Is there an illegal market for "death drugs"?
Next I was wondering if this has had any significant reduction in the "normal" suicide rate. People that now get these kind of drugs would they have killed themselves anyway or are these new people that would have never contemplated the idea of suicide previously?
Which opens up more questions - why is it 90% white people? Are the blacks, hispanics and asians offing themselves in some other fashion or don't they get old enough to have these issues.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @01:35PM
You know, the guy who had his girlfriend shoot him with a .50AE Desert Eagle while he was holding a book.
He died under the "right to be stupid" law ... LOL !!!
What's that you say, there is no such law ?
Oh yes there is : anyone is allowed to breed and that means the law upholds the right to be stupid.
(Score: 2) by Sulla on Friday June 30, @01:47PM
This is an important step in making universal healthcare possible. A Death with Dignity Act (Oregon) or this Right-to-Die are important in establishing that death is just not that big of a deal. OHP has gone so far as to offer patients lethal injection in order to not spend $4000/month on cancer meds.
http://abcnews.go.com/Health/story?id=5517492&page=1 [go.com]
Now that the dust has settled maybe we should start looking at the value of human life financially, seeing as its not that big of a deal. This woman was old and feeble, nobody really needs to live past 70 anyways, what is 64 but just a hop and a skip from 70? At that age she isn't working and not paying any real taxes, so just a drain on the system. At least we know that the state of Oregon values a human life at less than 4k/month, lets push it as far as possible to decrease the cost of universal healthcare. Afterall, healthcare for everyone is the only humane thing to do.
And don't try to pull any "but muh republican" crap on me, this is Oregon.
