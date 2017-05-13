from the thank-you-captain-obvious dept.
Bryan Lunduke at Network World calls out what other mainstream media have been too timid, or bought out, to call out. He starts by pointing out that choosing Microsoft Windows for your organization should get you fired and that if you haven’t already replaced Windows, across the board, you absolutely stink at your job.
There. Finally the topic is broached in mainstream media and a proper discussion can now start among decision makers who can arrange complete migrations to GNU/Linux, Chrome/Linux, one of the BSDs, or a combination of them.
As Microsoft security problems continue to escalate since even the pre-networked, MS-DOS days, managers and front-line grunts will find themselves increasingly culpable for selecting unviable software, such as Microsoft Windows. If they wish to pay big bucks for maintenance, there are plenty of companies around to participate in the money. Canonical, Red Hat, M:Tier are just a sampling.
[Ed. Note: I debated whether or not to run this story — in some respects it's just the Windows vs *nix argument all over again. Also, there are proprietary programs which are critical for certain industries which currently only run on Windows. On the other hand, gaining a mention like this in the more mainstream media, does that mean we are approaching an inflection point? Witness the increased displeasure with Windows 10's telemetry and the difficulty in completely blocking it. What programs do you use that are only available on Windows? What keeps you from moving to another OS? --martyb]
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 30, @10:29AM
Just some additional info on the subject:
German town Gummersbach says It has completed its switch to FOSS [soylentnews.org] (2014-10-09)
German town Munich Reveals Preliminary Costs for a 'Return' to Windows [soylentnews.org] (2014-10-16)
Turin, Italy plans to be all-FOSS by March 2016 [soylentnews.org] (2014-08-13)
French Yvelines school completes switch to free software [soylentnews.org] (2016-04-25)
So what are the obstacles in your face when trying to go FOSS ?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @10:31AM (1 child)
"the train scheduling database only works on Windows!" cried the railway IT person.
yeah. well my parents lost half a day because your fucking windows infested computerized scheduling thingie got hacked http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/13/cyber-attack-hits-german-train-stations-hackers-target-deutsche/. [telegraph.co.uk]
I would say you idiots need to go back to school and learn the meaning of "critical".
otherwise you would have made your contractors write the application for linux/BSD whatever.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 30, @10:35AM
The problem becomes. How to replace the malfunctioning IT person and perhaps his boss with one that will do a solution that works in BSD/Linux environment?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by aclarke on Friday June 30, @10:34AM
Where I used to work we were a small team. We all ran whatever we wanted, and all of us had Macs. It wasn't a conspiracy; we didn't only hire Mac users. That's just what happened. We deployed on Linux so for those of us developing, Macs worked well. Sales/management/business development, etc. all used Macs.
We got bought out last year by a company that mostly runs .NET on Windows. I wouldn't choose to do this, but it is what it is. I'm not a developer any more, and my Mac finally died. I could have gone either way and truly would have taken whatever was more convenient for IT, but they're shipping me another Mac.
For me, the showstopper is Visio. I could use LucidChart, and maybe I will. Or maybe I'll just spin up VMware Fusion for Visio, which gives me nice access to Visual Studio too when I need to look at source code.
For me though, I prefer to develop on a Mac and deploy on Linux. Mac OS is Posix-compliant UNIX with fully supported tooling, wrapped in a nice package. The only problem is that Apple is ruining the hardware as fast as they can and I can't really get it from anyone else. I really don't care how thin my laptop is or how small my desktop is, but I do care if I can upgrade the RAM or not.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @10:42AM
Nobody needs the recent ransomware attacks to make that argument - in fact it is distracting from the core problem. It is common sense, that software from an American company can not be trusted with personal data or infrastructure.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, @10:48AM
in some respects it's just the Windows vs *nix argument all over again.
There was an argument?
I thought the consensus was, Windows is used in businesses only for two reasons: 1) Windows-only critical software, and 2) suits prefer to buy software with support from a "real company" like Microsoft, since free software makes them uncomfortable even if you pay for support a la RedHat.
I have yet to meet someone who uses Windows because they like it; it's either lack of knowledge about alternatives, laziness to switch (<- that's me), or usage of Windows-only software (well, usually games).
Reply to This