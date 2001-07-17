Stories
Extensive Study Concludes Neonicotinoid Pesticides Harm Bees

takyon writes:

The most extensive study to date on neonicotinoid pesticides concludes that they harm both honeybees and wild bees. Researchers said that exposure to the chemicals left honeybee hives less likely to survive over winter, while bumblebees and solitary bees produced fewer queens.

The study spanned 2,000 hectares across the UK, Germany and Hungary and was set up to establish the "real-world" impacts of the pesticides. The results are published in Science [open, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaa1190] [DX]. Neonicotinoids were placed under a temporary ban in Europe in 2013 after concerns about their impact on bees. The European Commission told the BBC that it intends to put forward a new proposal to further restrict the use of the chemicals.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday July 01, @05:22AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Saturday July 01, @05:22AM (#533826) Journal

    If neonicotinoids are bad. Then there's surely a lot of other stuff which is yet undiscovered and bad for bees.
    Glyphosate?

