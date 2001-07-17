Starting things off for everyone is Qualcomm, who is at the show to announce their latest mainstream Snapdragon 400 series SoC: the Snapdragon 450. The successor to Qualcomm's 2016 Snapdragon 435, the Snapdragon 450's biggest claim to fame is also its smallest: it will be the first Snapdragon 400 series SoC to be fabbed at 14nm, finally moving Qualcomm's mainstream SoC lineup off of 28nm LP and on to a more recent and more power efficient manufacturing node.

At a high level, the Snapdragon 450 is a very straightforward successor to the 435. Qualcomm has taken most of the 435's design principles and brought them forward for the smaller Snapdragon 450. For example, we're still looking at an octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 implementation, however thanks to the 14nm process Qualcomm has been able to bump up the maximum clockspeed from 1.4GHz to 1.8GHz. Similarly, Qualcomm has updated the GPU from an Adreno 505 on the Snapdragon 435 to an Adreno 506 on the Snapdragon 450, with the more powerful GPU said to offer 25% better performance.