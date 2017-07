Marijuana sales in Nevada's newly minted legal recreational market will begin on Saturday. Starting at 12:01 a.m. July 1, adults age 21 and older will be able to buy up to an ounce of marijuana, or one-eighth of an ounce in marijuana-infused edibles and concentrates.

Retail sales will be subject to a 10% sales tax, which Nevada officials expect to generate more than $60 million in the first two years.

[...] Nevada joins Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington in regulating legal marijuana sales, and California, Maine and Massachusetts are expected to join next year.