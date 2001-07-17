Stories
U.S. DHS to Enhance Flight Security Measures but Avoids Laptop Ban

posted by martyb on Saturday July 01, @11:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the for-now dept.
takyon writes:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a fact sheet on Wednesday partially detailing new security measures for commercial flights to the U.S. from overseas:

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday unveiled enhanced security measures for foreign flights arriving in the United States in what officials said was a move that aims to end a limited in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices and prevent its expansion to additional airports.

The new security measures, which European and U.S. officials said would begin taking effect within three weeks, could prompt additional screening time for the 325,000 airline passengers arriving in the United States daily.

"Inaction is not an option," Kelly told a news briefing, adding that he believes airlines will comply with the new screening. But he said the measures are not the last step to tighten security.

The decision not to impose new restrictions on laptops is a boost to U.S. and European airlines, which have worried that an expansion of the ban to Europe or other locations could cause significant logistical problems and deter some travel.

Also at NBC and The Washington Post.

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday July 01, @12:11PM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 01, @12:11PM (#533882) Journal
    I think there is no more glaring example of regulatory ratcheting out there. It won't get better. There will always be someone who wants to blow up or hijack a plane and they'll be at least a little creative in expressing their desires. And the security apparatus is more interested in looking like they're doing something ("inaction is not an option") rather than the consequences of the security theater.
