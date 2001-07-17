Stories
Let's Encrypt Issues 100 Millionth Certificate

Saturday July 01, @01:33PM
takyon writes:

Let's Encrypt, a Certificate Authority (CA) managed by a non-profit organization whose members include Mozilla and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, among others, reached a milestone of 100 million issued certificates.

[...] When Let's Encrypt's service was first made available, less than 40% of the web was using HTTPS encryption, a milestone that took 20 years to reach, according to the nonprofit. Let's Encrypt has been available for less than two years, and due largely to its free service, 58% of the web now uses HTTPS encryption.

Previously: "Let's Encrypt" Has Issued 1 Million Certificates

[Ed. Note: SoylentNews uses Let's Encrypt certs for its development and Wiki pages, among others.

"Let's Encrypt" Has Issued 1 Million Certificates 32 comments

takyon writes:

The Let's Encrypt Certificate Authority has issued its millionth certificate:

At 9:04am GMT today, the Let's Encrypt Certificate Authority issued its millionth certificate. This is an amazing success, coming only 3 months and 5 days since a beta version of the service became publicly available. We're very excited to be building a more secure and fully encrypted future for the World Wide Web.

A million certificates is in itself pretty good progress. But a single certificate can cover multiple domain names, and the million certificates Let's Encrypt has issued are actually valid for 2.5 million fully-qualified domain names, over 90% of which had never been reachable by browser-valid HTTPS before.

[...] EFF co-founded the Let's Encrypt CA with Mozilla and researchers from the University of Michigan. Akamai and Cisco provided significant financial support for the launch, and many other organizations have stepped up to sponsor the project since launch. If you'd like to help, you can donate to EFF or ISRG, or if you're a coder, help us to improve the server or client software.

Also at Tom's Hardware.

Original Submission

