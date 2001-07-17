Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

German "Network Enforcement Act" to Force Websites to Remove "Obviously Illegal" Content

posted by martyb on Saturday July 01, @05:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the "obviously-illegal"-is-as-obvious-as-"common-sense"-is-common dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

The German Parliament has passed the "Network Enforcement Act" or "NetzDG":

The German Parliament passed a new social media law1, called the "Network Enforcement Act" ("NetzDG" in German), that punishes social media companies with fines ranging from 5 million to 50 million euro if they don't immediately remove "obviously illegal" content. Human rights groups have called the law rushed and harmful to free expression.

According to the German Federal Criminal Police Office, hate crime has grown by 300% in the past two years alone. In a speech1 today, Germany's Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection, Heiko Maas, said that freedom of expression is a great asset to have in an open society, but it ends where criminal law begins.

[...] At a recent hearing, of the 10 experts who were invited to testify, eight criticized the law that was still in draft stage at the time. Five of them said the law would be incompatible with the German Constitution. The Network Enforcement Act was slightly modified since then and, for instance, the mention of companies having to implement automatic content filters has been removed. However, a new "self-regulatory" body will have to be created, whose operation costs will be paid by the private industry. The companies will be able to send some content for evaluation if they are uncertain of its legality. It's not clear how transparent or accountable this body will be, according to the European Digital Rights (EDRi) non-profit organization.

A recent post on ProPublica has shown that Facebook's own censorship policies are inconsistent at best. For instance, the company would censor hate speech against white people, but not against certain Muslim groups that were considered radicalized by Facebook's low-paid contractors. It's also not the first time Facebook's inconsistent censorship rules have attracted the public's attention, whether it was about old and popular war pictures or blocking competitors' links.

1 Linked page is in German. --Ed.

Previously:
Germany Raids Homes of 36 People Accused of Hateful Postings Over Social Media

Original Submission


«  AVX-512: A "Hidden Gem"?

Related Stories

Germany Raids Homes of 36 People Accused of Hateful Postings Over Social Media 194 comments

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

In a coordinated campaign across 14 states, the German police on Tuesday raided the homes of 36 people accused of hateful postings over social media, including threats, coercion and incitement to racism.

Most of the raids concerned politically motivated right-wing incitement, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, whose officers conducted home searches and interrogations. But the raids also targeted two people accused of left-wing extremist content, as well as one person accused of making threats or harassment based on someone's sexual orientation.

"The still high incidence of punishable hate posting shows a need for police action," Holger Münch, president of the Federal Criminal Police Office, said in a statement. "Our free society must not allow a climate of fear, threat, criminal violence and violence either on the street or on the internet."

The raids come as Germans are debating the draft of a new social media law aimed at cracking down on hate speech, a measure that an array of experts said was unconstitutional at a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

The measure, championed by Justice Minister Heiko Maas for passage this month, would fine Facebook, Twitter and other outlets up to $53 million (50 million euros) if they failed to remove hate speech and other forms of illegal content.

The left ladies and gentlemen.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/20/world/europe/germany-36-accused-of-hateful-postings-over-social-media.html

Original Submission

German "Network Enforcement Act" to Force Websites to Remove "Obviously Illegal" Content | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday July 01, @05:22PM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday July 01, @05:22PM (#533944)

    The companies will be able to send some content for evaluation if they are uncertain of its legality.

    Seems similar to the system a lot of countries have or had to rate motion pictures. It's a bit pointless today with the Internet. But the politicians like to dress up pigs and pretend they are something else and that it will work this time around.

    immediately remove "obviously illegal" content.

    How fast is immediately and obvious to whom?

    That said, and asked, we'll probably see a lot of similar attempts in many countries ... oh think of the children!

(1)