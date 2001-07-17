Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Survey Says AI Will Exceed Human Performance in Many Occupations Within Decades

posted by martyb on Saturday July 01, @07:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the 'singular'-accomplishment dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

https://www.hpcwire.com/2017/06/29/ai-end-game-automation-work/

This week, we're reporting on a startling, scholarly white paper recently issued by researchers from Yale, the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford and the AI Impacts think tank that adumbrates the AI world to come.

The white paper – "When Will AI Exceed Human Performance?", based on a global survey of 352 AI experts – reinforces the truism that technology is always at a primitive stage. Impressive as current Big Data and machine learning innovations are, they are embryonic compared with Advanced AI in the decades to come.

High-Level Machine Intelligence (HLMI) will transform the life we know. According to study, it's not just conceivable but likely that all human work will be automated within 120 years, many specific jobs much sooner.

[...] The study asked respondents to forecast automation milestones for 32 tasks and occupations, 20 of which, they predict, will happen within 10 years. Some of the more interesting findings: language translator: seven years: retail salesperson: 12 years; writing a New York Times bestseller and performing surgery: approximately 35 years; conducting math research: 45 years.

The researchers point to two watersheds in AI revolution that will have profound impact. The first is the attainment of HLMI, "achieved when unaided machines can accomplish every task better and more cheaply than human workers."

The researchers reported that the "aggregate forecast" gave a 50 percent chance for HLMI to occur within 45 years (and a 10 percent chance within eight years). Interestingly, respondents from Asia are more sanguine about the HLMI timeframe than those from other regions – Asian respondents expect HLMI within about 30 years, whereas North Americans expect it in 75 years.

AI research will come under the power of HLMI within 90 years, and this in turn could contribute to the second major watershed, what the AI community calls an "intelligence explosion." This is defined as AI performing "vastly better than humans in all tasks," a rapid acceleration in AI machine capabilities.

Original Submission


«  German "Network Enforcement Act" to Force Websites to Remove "Obviously Illegal" Content
Survey Says AI Will Exceed Human Performance in Many Occupations Within Decades | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Saturday July 01, @07:26PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 01, @07:26PM (#533971)

    Software already exceeds human performance in many occupations, and has for decades.

    There is no "AI".

    That is all.

    --
    Gentle reminder for those in advertising, marketing, sales, tracking, targeting etc.: it's time to set yourself on fire.

  • (Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday July 01, @07:31PM

    by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 01, @07:31PM (#533975) Homepage

    If we call Google search an AI, it already outperforms any human. It's quite logical to extrapolate that AIs are and will be better than people in many specific areas (driving vehicles seems to be the next goal.) The really difficult thing is, for example, to build an AI that, upon waking up on an alien planet and having no memory of human science, figures it all out and in a couple thousand years reaches the orbit.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by nethead on Saturday July 01, @07:36PM

    by nethead (4970) Subscriber Badge <joe@nethead.com> on Saturday July 01, @07:36PM (#533976) Homepage

    I'll get worried only when they make an AI that is a Lotus Domino admin. Some tasks are just beyond the realm of logic.

    --
    How did my SN UID end up over 3 times my /. UID?
(1)