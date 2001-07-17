Yes, Boaty McBoatface has returned from its first journey, sent deep into the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, where it experienced some of the coldest abyssal ocean waters on Earth.

It was sent on an expedition funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), who ran the now famous vote that propelled Boaty to stardom. During three excursions, researchers used Boaty to get data on temperature, speed of water, and underwater turbulence rates of the Orkney Passage. This is about 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) deep, and 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the Antarctic Peninsula.

[...] This was Boaty's first Antarctic voyage, traveling more than 180 kilometers (110 miles) by its own, and experiencing water colder than 0°C (32°F). It's thought that changing winds over the Southern Ocean may be affecting seafloor currents that carry AABW, which is what Boaty was investigating. As the flow gets faster, it could affect global climate change.